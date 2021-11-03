Virtually since the outset of the current season, the Leonardtown High School volleyball team has gave every indication that it was the best in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference. On Tuesday evening at Northern, against the squad that thwarted their bid for perfection one season ago, the Raiders emerged with a gritty victory.
Leonardtown (14-2 overall, 14-0 in SMAC) had won the first two sets comfortably thanks to prolonged runs and the Raiders looked poised for their second sweep over the Patriots this fall. But Northern simply had no plans to relent so willingly on its home floor and won the next two sets before Leonardtown eventually prevailed in the five-set match — 25-14, 25-19, 22-25, 18-25, 15-10.
“You could not expect this match to go any other way,” said Leonardtown coach Steve Correll, whose team will host Severna Park on Monday in a 4A East Region quarterfinal match. “Northern has a great team. We knew they were going to find a way to fight back in it. We had a lot of mistakes that third set and again in that fourth set.”
Leonardtown was hardly flawless while taking the first two sets, games in which Northern (13-2, 13-2) had gained early leads. The Patriots led the opener 6-3 before the Raiders reversed the course of that game when setter Kira Snyder set middle hitter Shannen Litten for consecutive kills then Mia Huff recorded nine straight service winners aided by Litten kills off Snyder sets and the Raiders dominated the latter portion of the first set.
Northern enjoyed a fast start to the second game and this time the Patriots forged a bigger lead and carried it further into the set. Northern’s Maya Johnson broke open a close game by posting eight straight service winners to vault the Patriots to a 13-5 lead. But again the Raiders had an answer and regained control of the set when Julia Bobrowski rattled off 11 straight service winners for a 19-15 lead they would not relinquish.
Neither team ever gained a comfortable lead in a sloppy third set that featured 12 service errors. In each of the first two games the Raiders had found their best stride and embarked on a prolonged run at some point, but none was forthcoming in the third set. In a game that was tied on nine different occasions, Northern avoided the sweep by forging a 25-22 victory capped by a Johnson kill off a set from Courtney Reese.
Although side outs and service errors had been the theme of the third set, both teams enjoyed prolonged rallies in the fourth game and this time it was the Patriots who emerged with the most pivotal one. Northern libero Melody Brooks broke open a close game late with five straight service winners and the Patriots emerged with a 25-18 victory to force a fifth set tie-breaker.
As expected, the fifth set began with both teams trading side out points until Northern owned a modest advantage at 6-4 with Johnson serving. But the Raiders clawed back to draw even and finally Snyder gave the visitors some breathing room when she reeled off three straight service winners that included a pair of aces and a kill from Samantha Newton off a Snyder set.
“It was a really hard fought match,” Snyder said. “We didn’t play that well the third and fourth sets. But Northern has a really good team. I have a lot of good hitters that I can get the ball to and I know they will put it away. It means a lot to win the SMAC Championship my senior year. Now we have to get ready for the region tournament.”
Northern, which will host Great Mills on Monday in a 3A South Region quarterfinal match, battled back from a two-games-to-none deficit to force a fifth-set tie-breaker and the Patriots were on the verge of forging a major upset until the Raiders ended the fifth set on a 6-1 run.
“All season long we talked about using the regular season matches to help us get ready for the playoffs,” said Northern coach Bobby Gibbons. “I can’t think of a better way for our girls to prepare for the region playoffs. We played a great Leonardtown team. Those girls have been playing together for four years and they have such team chemistry. We’re still working to get to that point.”
