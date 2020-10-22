Last weekend may have finally brought the arrival of genuine fall conditions as nearly four dozen golfers from across the area competed in the two-day Southern Maryland Junior Golf Championships at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby.
In contrast to the nine-hole events that comprised the Junior Tour during the fall season, which ended one week earlier at a dampened The Cannon Club near Waysons Corner, last weekend’s 36-hole outing offered local golfers one final chance to shine. In each of the three age group brackets, divided among genders for this event, at least one player did just that.
In the boys’ 14-18 age group, La Plata High School senior Gavin Ganter emerged from a three-way tie after the opening round to edge Warriors’ teammate Trevor Simpson by three strokes. Ganter (82-77-159) recovered from a slow start on the back nine to finish the local season on a high note during the same week that he committed to York College in Pennsylvania.
“The back nine here is pretty tough,” Ganter said. “I probably haven’t played it in three years since we usually play the front nine. On the back nine here you just hit the irons off the tees. But I played well on the front nine.”
Simpson (82-80-162) held second, followed by Huntingtown’s Cameron Kapiskosky (82-90-172). Simpson was among the few players to record an under par score for either the front nine or the back nine.
“I played much better on the front nine here than I did on the back nine,” said Simpson, who shot 35 on the front nine and 45 on the back. “The back nine is tough for everyone. Now I’m looking forward to playing the high school season. I think we’ll have a really good team.”
In the 14-18 girls division, La Plata High School freshman Shelby Herbert finished well clear of runner-up Jessica Simpson. Herbert is expected to join Ganter, Simpson and junior Jake Ellis on the Warriors’ golf team in the spring. Ganter is the defending 2A/1A boys state champion and the squad finished third last year in its bid for the team title.
“My tee shots were good,” Herbert said. “It’s tougher on the back nine. It’s all about placement. The greens were good and my putting was good today. It feels good to win this last event. I had a busy fall and I’m looking forward to the high school season.”
Then in the 10-13 boys division, Anne Arundel resident Owen Newberry was the low medalist, followed by Philip Verghese and Accokeek Academy’s Jason Dacanay. In the 10-13 girls bracket, Aspen Bikowski was the low medalist for the two-day event followed by Lauren Compton and Haley Denton.
Then in the 6-9 boys division, Calvert resident Ashton Bryant took first place, followed by Leonardtown resident Ryan Ritchie and Calvert resident Luke Gladfelter. In the 6-9 girls bracket, Joslen Bannon finished with a two-day total of 101 to claim the title, besting Abigail Denton.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews