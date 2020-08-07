Local golfers continue to excel

After competing each week in the Junior Tour events throughout Southern Maryland, a number of local golfers looked to continue their winning ways in a Regional Tournament at the River Marsh Golf Course at the Hyatt Regency in Cambridge, Md. last weekend.
Trevor Simpson, a rising sophomore at La Plata High School, was the low medalist in the 14-18 age bracket on Sunday with a 74, one shot better than Conor Gallagher, a rising senior at Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C. Kirsten Vanderhorst, a Bowie resident and rising junior at Bishop McNamara in Prince George’s County, also placed in the top five with a 77.
“Our kids fought through the heat and the tough conditions and played tremendously,” said Southern Maryland Golf Director Sean Bannon. “The Southern Maryland players brought home two pieces of hardware and finished second overall to a team from the Baltimore Region.”
In the 10-13 age group, Owen Newberry (Crofton Middle School) finished sixth with a 77, two shots better than Connor Wilbur who took ninth. In the 6-9 age group, Ryan Ritchie finished tied for third with a nine-hole total of 39, while Luke Gladfelter (42) and Ashton Bryant (43) both placed in the top 15.
“I could not be more proud of all the kids who showed up and played through the heat and tough conditions,” said Bannon, incoming coach of the Calvert High School golf team. “For a lot of these kids, this was their first go at 18 holes. I’m ecstatic with how the kids performed and the SoMd Region finished second overall in the standings.”
On Sunday, Bannon confirmed that a number of local golfers will be headed to Disney World in Orlando, Fla. for the Junior Tour National tournament slated for Aug. 7-9. In the 14-18 group, Simpson, Shelby Herbert (La Plata], Nicholas Finamore (Calvert), Jessica Murphy (Patuxent), Ryan Graves (Westlake) and Blake Nichols and David Wright, both of Huntingtown, will be competing.
In the 10-13 age group, Philip Verghese, Jason Dacanay and Owen Newberry will be heading south, while Joslen Bannon, Ashton Bryant, Ryan Ritchie and Austin Jarrell will represent the locals from the 6-9 age group. Ritchie recently finished tied for 14th among seven-year-olds in the July 30-Aug. 1 World Championships at Mid Pines Inn and Golf Club in North Carolina.
“I look forward to seeing all of these local kids who are heading down to Florida [this weekend],” Bannon said. “For those kids that could not make the trip, I look forward to seeing all of them at our first Junior Tour fall event next month [September 12] at Chesapeake Hills.”
