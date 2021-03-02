With the belated start to the high school golf season rapidly approaching, several of the current top golfers in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference had the chance to hone their skills one more time in the Under Armour Nationals in Florida last month.
La Plata High School senior Gavin Ganter and freshman Shelby Herbert, both of which were regulars on the Junior Tour last summer and fall throughout Southern Maryland, finished seventh and eighth, respectively, in the 15-18 age group, while Calvert County resident Ashton Bryant was eighth among 65 golfers in the 6-9 age bracket.
"Our local kids played really well down there and represented our Southern Maryland team tremendously," Southern Maryland Junior Tour director Sean Bannon said. "We had three golfers attain All-American status for finishing in the top 8 in their respective age group. We also had a number of other golfers who finished in the top 20."
Golfers from Calvert and St. Mary's County will begin competing next Wednesday afternoon in matches at Chesapeake Hills, Wicomico Shores and Breton Bay and continue to clash over each of the subsequent three Wednesdays.
County championships are planned for April 7, and a SMAC championship will be held on April 14 at Chesapeake Hills, although the group will be absent two reigning state champions, Ganter and North Point senior Bailey Davis, the three-time defending 4A/3A Girls State champion who is headed to the University of Tennessee this fall.
At this point, public high schools in Charles County will not be in the mix as they prepare to entirely forgo this school year's fall sports season.
"It definitely sucks that we will not be able to take part in the golf season," said Ganter, the reigning 2A State boys champion who is headed to Gettysburg College this fall. "But I will still play in a couple of other tournaments on weekends and I will get to the course when I can. That course in Florida was tougher. The greens were not as fast as I expected."
Likewise, La Plata freshman Shelby Herbert noted the IMG Academy course played tougher than what she anticipated. Herbert, who emerged on the scene last summer in the Junior Tour events and was expected to be a key member of the Warriors' golf team immediately, welcomed the chance to play in Florida and garner All-American status.
"I was really happy with the way I played down there," Herbert said. "The course was really wide open, but then the fairways really got narrow near the greens. The greens were not as fast as I thought they would be. But I was able to adjust the second day. It wasn't raining and the greens were not as slow that second day."