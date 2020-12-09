One day after perhaps enjoying a modified version of a holiday feast amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a trio of local golfers were part of a quintet that competed in the annual Thanksgiving Pro-Am at the Crofton Country Club in Anne Arundel County.
Southern Maryland Junior Tour director and first-year golf coach at Calvert High School Sean Bannon joined La Plata senior Gavin Ganter and freshman Shelby Herbert in a group that finished with a 12-under total of 60, good for a tie for 17th place in the pro-am.
For the local trio the most appetizing part of the event was simply being able to be out on the course.
“Really, the best part about the tournament was just being able to get out and play with Gavin and Shelby,” said Bannon, who has been part of four winning teams in this event over the past 11 years. “I know those guys have not had a lot of chances to play recently, so just to be able to get out on the course and hit the ball was great. It was a really good group of players in this tournament.”
Ganter, who is the reigning 2A/1A boys state champion and who is headed to Gettysburg College for golf next fall, was impressed with the quality of players who convened for the pro-am at Crofton the day after Thanksgiving.
“You could definitely tell that there were some really good players there. [Last Friday I was] just watching them taking practice swings,” Ganter said. “But I was really flattered that Sean asked me and Shelby to take part in that event. It had been a few years since I had played that course, so it took me a few holes to get adjusted. But it was a fun day to play.”
Herbert, who emerged on the scene this summer while competing in several Junior Tour events throughout Southern Maryland, was also excited to be invited to the event and earned compliments from Bannon for her performance.
“It was an honor to be invited to the event,” Herbert said. “I thought I played well all-around. My shots off the tee were really good. On the par 3s I put a couple of shots within 15 feet. Then we were able to make birdie on both holes. The competition in that outing was really good. It was fun to be able to play over there.”
Bannon and his daughter, Joslen Bannon, are planning to head to Disney World in Orlando, Florida for another tournament right after Christmas, while Ganter and Herbert both admitted their next outings will likely be in the early part of 2021, just before the high school season gets under way.
“Most of the remaining tournaments are down south, so I think me and Joslen will get to one more,” Bannon said. “Then it will be about having my [Calvert] golfers ready for the high school season and then getting my Junior Tour golfers set for the next round of tournaments.”
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews