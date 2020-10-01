While the Maryland State basketball playoffs may have been brought to a premature end earlier this year by the COVID-19 pandemic, several boys and girls basketball players from Southern Maryland Athletic Conference schools earned spots on the Maryland Basketball Coaches Association All-State Team.
The St. Charles High School boys basketball and Westlake High School girls basketball teams were both still alive heading into their respective state semifinals March 12 when the tournament was nixed. Both teams have since been officially recognized as state semifinalists during a year in which all the champions were left vacant and several SMAC players were named to the All-State team.
Not surprisingly, St. Charles graduate Max Brooks, now a freshman at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell, was named to the MBCA All-State First Team, while Spartans teammates Tremaine Chesley and Omar McGann were tabbed for the second team and honorable mention, respectively. Chesley is a freshman at Saint Cloud, while McGann is attending Howard Community College.
“It was great to see all three of those guys get recognized for how well they played last season,” said St. Charles boys basketball coach Brett Campbell. “All of those guys were so focused on winning, they never worried about their stats. They always were more concerned about just helping the team win and they had a lot of fun doing that.”
In addition to the trio of Spartans who made the All-State team, Westlake graduate Cameron Tweedy was selected to the 1A/2A boys first team, Thomas Stone junior Jacory Wilkes was tabbed for second team honors and Lackey graduate Eric Rowland was named to the honorable mention team. Tweedy was the Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association player of the year last winter.
Among the SMAC girls named, Calvert graduate Kensley Benjamin, a freshman at Winthrop University, was selected to the 1A/2A first team. Great Mills graduate Toyin Allen was chosen to the 3A/4A third team, as was North Point junior Natalie Johnson. Great Mills’ Kyla Daniels was named to the honorable mention team following her senior season.
Brooks, now a freshman at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell, averaged for the 26-1 Spartans. Tweedy, who opted to attend Mount Olympus Prep in New Jersey this fall then pursue a division-I school in 2021-22, led the Wolverines with 19.4 points and 13.3 rebounds per game en route to being named the SMAC player of the year in 2019-20.
Brooks averaged 14.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.7 blocks, 1.8 steals and 1.1 asists per game for the Spartans. Chesley added 12.6 points, 3.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game and McGann averaged 12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per outing. Rowland averaged 12.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game for the Chargers, while Wilkes averaged 10.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game for the Cougars.
Benjamin, who is currently attending Winthrop University in South Carolina, averaged 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game for the Cavaliers. Johnson led North Point with 17.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game. Daniels led the Hornets with 12.0 points, 2.9 points, 2.3 steals and 2.3 assists per game while Allen added 9.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per outing.
