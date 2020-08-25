Although they live in relative close proximity to one another and played for the same travel team, La Plata resident Jayci Chamberlain and Mechanicsville resident Meadow Sacadura attended schools that were a considerable distance apart.
Chamberlain, who graduated from La Plata High School and is heading to North Carolina State University to continue her education and softball career, and Sacadura, who graduated from Bishop O'Connell in Northern Virginia and will be playing softball at the University of Maryland, both played for the Hanover Hornets U-18 team last weekend in the Junior Olympic Cup in South Carolina.
Sacadura, who was a multiple All-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference first team choice while playing for O'Connell, enjoyed her playing time with the Hornets and multiple seasons with Chamberlain. While neither played for the same team in high school, both played at a high level together on various travel teams. They had also played together on 10-under and 12-under squads.
"I thought we had a really good summer," said Sacadura, who will move into Maryland next week. "We played in a couple of tournaments and we did okay. We did really well in Atlanta and we saw some good competition in South Carolina. It was definitely very hot there. Basically every player had the chance to play two games. Almost every position we split time."
Chamberlain, who moved into her freshman dorm at North Carolina State last Sunday, also enjoyed her tournament schedule this summer. Like Sacadura, Chamberlain was an All-SMAC first team choice for softball helping the Warriors capture two straight 2A State titles. Neither was able to compete for a title this past spring, however, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We definitely saw some really good competition down in South Carolina," Chamberlain said. "A lot of the pitchers we faced we really good. But it was good just to be able to play some tournaments this summer. A lot of us were disappointed that we could not have a senior high school season."
Both Chamberlain and Sacadura will continue their playing days at division-I schools, both of which were part of the Atlantic Coast Conference for decades before Maryland vaulted to the Big Ten. While they will likely not face one another in college, both are hopeful their freshman seasons unfold next spring.
"We know that we won't be able to have any scrimmages this fall and all of my classes will be online," Sacadura said. "But I'm hoping everything will be back to normal next spring."
"One-half of my classes will be online, but the other half will be in-person," Chamberlain said. "Then we're hoping to have regular practices and some scrimmages this fall. But by next spring we're all hoping to be able to play a full schedule."