Last Saturday morning proved to be a very busy one for the half dozen local squads that compete in the Prince-Mont Swim League each summer as four of them ventured to various pools for their respective divisional championships while two teams hosted them.
Two teams from Southern Maryland convened at Belair Bath & Tennis in Bowie for the Division C Championships where the hosts, following an unbeaten league slate, emerged with the most points (265). Local squads Smallwood Village (227) and Kings Landing (172) finished second and fifth, respectively, but performed well and should have several swimmers headed to this Saturday's Prince-Mont All-Star meet at New Carrollton Recreation.
In the opening event of the morning, SVA's quartet of Clayton Jameson, Matthew Aubel, Jacob Evans and Dylan Tompkins combined to capture the boys' 18-under 200-meter medley relay (1:59.76). Jameson, a recent Thomas Stone High School graduate and rising freshman at Salisbury University, would later win the 15-18 boys' 50 backstroke (29.08) but settle for second in both the 100 free and 100 IM behind Russett's Dominic Kazzi.
"I was happy with the way I swam today," Jameson said. "But Dominick is just crazy fast. I'm hoping to do well at All-Stars next week. My main goal is the break the team record in the 50 back (28.65, held by Jack Hicks). Before today, I didn't think it was possible. But that's my main goal next week and I can still come back and swim with Smallwood next season."
Smallwood, which went 4-1 during the season, had a bevy of good swims on Saturday. Lamont Spriggs won the 13-14 boys' 50 free (28.33) and the 50 back (33.41) was second in the 50 fly. Rylin Mussante won the 13-14 girls' 50 fly (33.90), took third in the 50 back and fourth in the 100 IM. Priya Hill won the girls' 8-under 25 breaststroke (27.68) and 25 back (24.08). Aubel won the 15-18 boys' 50 fly (29.70), while teammate Jacobs was second in that event.
Kings Landing may have gone 0-5 during the league slate, but it finished one spot ahead of Montpelier which had edged them earlier this summer. KLS second-year coach Sarah Cole, a former Huntingtown High School swim standout and distance specialist, was pleased with the progress her squad made throughout the summer.
"I was a little disappointed that we did not win a meet this year, but we did not have a lot of high school aged swimmers," Cole said. "I was happy with the way our younger kids swam. They continued to drop time all summer."
KLS swimmer Genevieve Kohl won the girls' 10-under 25 fly (18.44) and the 9-10 girls' 25 back (20.07); Brandon Mudd took the 11-12 boys' 50 fly (35.00), finished second in the 50 back (37.96). Lily Smith was second in the 13-14 girls' 50 free (31.69) and 50 back (37.71) and third in the 100 IM (1:24.08). Ashlyn Lagana won the 11-12 girls' 50 back (39.52) and was second in the 50 breast (43.28) and 100 IM.
Across town at the Division A Swim Championships at Whitehall Pool & Tennis, Hawthorne Country Club may have settled for second behind Kings Landing - a result that was hardly unexpected - but Gators' standout Addy Donnick continued to dazzle teammates and onlookers with another trio of superb performances, all of which resulted in Prince-Mont league records.
Donnick, a rising junior at La Plata High School who is going to bypass the Prince-Mont All-Star meet this weekend to compete in the USA Swimming Futures Championships in Geneva, Ohio, set new league standards in the 15-18 girls' 100 free (58.15), 50 back (29.61) and 100 IM (1:05.82). HCC teammate Alexandra Tompkins also set a new league mark in the 15-18 girls' 50 breast (33.59).
"I was very excited to be able to break three more league records," said Donnick, who already owned the 50 back mark before Saturday's meet. "I actually swam two one-hundredths of a second faster in the 100 free at the Charles County Champs, but that doesn't count as a Prince-Mont meet. So, I got the league record but it wasn't the team record."