Last Saturday morning proved to be a very busy one for the half dozen local squads that compete in the Prince-Mont Swim League each summer as four of them ventured to various pools for their respective divisional championships while two teams hosted them.

Two teams from Southern Maryland convened at Belair Bath & Tennis in Bowie for the Division C Championships where the hosts, following an unbeaten league slate, emerged with the most points (265). Local squads Smallwood Village (227) and Kings Landing (172) finished second and fifth, respectively, but performed well and should have several swimmers headed to this Saturday's Prince-Mont All-Star meet at New Carrollton Recreation.

