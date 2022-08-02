Hawthorne Country Club swimmer Ashlyn Milani completes the breaststroke portion of the 13-14 girls' 100-yard individual medley on Saturday morning in the Prince-Mont All-Star meet at New Carrollton Recreation. Milani finished seventh in that event.
Hawthorne Country Club swimmer Alexandra Tompkins, a McDonough High School graduate and rising sophomore at Towson University, completes the backstroke portion of the 15-18 girls' 100-yard individual medley on Saturday morning during the Prince-Mont All-Star Meet at New Carrollton Recreation. Tompkins won that event and two others in her final Prince-Mont meet.
Smallwood Village swimmer Clayton Jameson dives into the pool for the start of the third heat of the 15-18 boys' 100-yard individual medley on Saturday morning in the Prince-Mont All-Star meet at New Carrollton Recreation. Jameson finished fifth in that event with a final clocking of 56.99, well below his seed time.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Numerous swimmers from across Southern Maryland had one final chance to shine last Saturday morning when New Carrollton Recreation hosted the annual Prince-Mont Swim League All-Star meet and at least one of them made the most of the outing.
Hawthorne Country Club swimmer Alexandra Tompkins, a McDonough High School graduate and rising sophomore at Towson University, put the finishing touches on her summer and Prince-Mont career on Saturday morning by capturing three events. Tompkins took the 15-18 girls' 50-yard butterfly (27.30), 50 breaststroke (30.38) and 100 IM (1:01.90).
"It really meant a lot to me to finish this way," Tompkins said of her triple. "I got faster at Towson my freshman year and I want to keep dropping time each year. These Prince-Mont meets were always a lot of fun. I met a lot of good teammates and good friends during the summer competing in Prince-Mont meets. I'll come back next summer and watch, for sure."
A bevy of other HCC swimmers also performed well at the annual All-Star meet. Isla Carbone was second in the girls' 10-under 25 fly (16.19) and Aubrey Payne was third (16.32) in that event. Cambree Rose took second in the 11-12 girls' 50 fly (31.23). Carbone was also fifth in the 9-10 girls' 50 free (32.38), while Rose and Olivia Patrylo were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 11-12 girls' 50 free and Orianna Smith was fifth in the 11-12 girls' 50 back and Adelaide Baldus was fifth in the 11-12 girls' 100 IM.
Several male swimmers from across the Southern Maryland pools also did well on Saturday. Landon Abelende was third in the 13-14 boys' 50 breast (31.98) and Clayton Jameson was fifth in the 15-18 boys' 100 IM (56.99). HCC's Kylen Russell was eighth in the 9-10 boys' 25 back (19.72) and SVA's Benjamin Broome was ninth in that event.
Local teams were on hand for most of the relays. The SVA quartet of Lamont Spriggs, Matthew Aubel, Jameson and Evan Jacobs placed ninth in the boys' 18-under 200 medley relay (1:54.14), while the HCC group of Clinton Cupples, Landon Abelende, Harry Rothmann and Nathan Todd finished 11th and the Westlake quartet of Daniel Madigan, Orande Sherman, Mario Curtis and Isaac Diggs placed 18th.
SVA also had the best showing among local squads in the girls' 18-under 200 medley relay. SVA's quartet of Kaitlyn Cornette, Kiera Salazar, Rylin Mussante and Amanda Cartwright placed 10th (2:14.97) while the groups from Indian Head, the Division E champions, and Westlake Village, were 15th and 16th, respectively in that event.
SVA also had the best effort in the mixed 8-under 100 free relay as Ashton Stapleson, Grae Holden, Mason Whetzel and Priya Hill combined for seventh (1:19.78. Hill would also place third in the girls' 8-under 25 back (21.12) after earlier finishing sixth in the 25 free (17.12) and seventh in the 25 breast (24.18).
Hawthorne swimmers would have the best finishes in the last two relays, however. Noah Mudd, Matthew Wright, Trey Tompkins and Todd combined for seventh in the 9-18 boys' 200 free relay (1:55.11), while the Gators' quarter of Carbone, Patrylo, Ashlyn Milani and Emma French combined for third in the 9-18 girls' 100 free relay (1:58.56).
Coincidentally, Hawthorne's top female swimmer and one of the league's genuine stars, Addy Donnick, bypassed the meet on Saturday to contest the USA Swimming Futures Championships in Geneva, Ohio. Donnick competed in four events at Futures, placing fifth in the women's 100 backstroke.