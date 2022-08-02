Numerous swimmers from across Southern Maryland had one final chance to shine last Saturday morning when New Carrollton Recreation hosted the annual Prince-Mont Swim League All-Star meet and at least one of them made the most of the outing.

Hawthorne Country Club swimmer Alexandra Tompkins, a McDonough High School graduate and rising sophomore at Towson University, put the finishing touches on her summer and Prince-Mont career on Saturday morning by capturing three events. Tompkins took the 15-18 girls' 50-yard butterfly (27.30), 50 breaststroke (30.38) and 100 IM (1:01.90).

