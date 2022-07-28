Local track athletes heading to AAU Junior Nationals

During the last weekend of qualifiers in June, a sum of 16 athletes who compete for the Speed And Endurance Track Club earned a spot in this weekend’s AAU Junior Olympics in a grand total of 38 events.
Speed And Endurance head coach Kenny Brown commended those athletes who earned a spot in the AAU Junior Olympics as well as a similar amount that just missed qualifying. Of the 16 team members heading to Junior Olympics, 11 are female and most of them have yet to reach high school.
“Our team went out with a major bang on the last day of AAU Region 3 qualifiers for the Junior Olympics,” Brown said. “We punched 15 more tickets at that event and that brings the total to 38, which is amazing. Also, I want to congratulate those athletes who came so close and missed it by one or two spots of qualifying for JO’s.”
Among the Speed And Endurance athletes heading to AAU Junior Olmpics are female runners Mya Summers, Jordann Parham, Leah Rannacher, Rosalie Simmons, Lilah Flores, Madison Brown, Sophia Martinez, Jada Williams-Greer, Madison Remy and Layla James.
Summers, 14, qualified for the 100-meter (12.62) and 200 (25.40); Parham, 11, made it for the 100 (13.42), 200 (27.61) and 400 (1:06.61); Rannacher, 11, advanced for the 800, 3,000 and javelin; Simmons, 9, made it for the 800, 1,500 and javelin; Flores, 11, qualified for the discus, 1,500 and 3,000; Brown, 11, earned a spot in the 200, 400 and long jump; Martinez, 11, qualified for the 1,500 racewalk and javelin; Greer advanced for the discus, javelin and shot put; Reamy, 15, earned a spot in the 1,500 and 3,000, while Kennedy Brown, 14, advanced for the 200 hurdles, 400 and 800 and long jump.
“Jordann has worked hard and pushed herself to another level of performance,” Brown said. “Leah is an excellent athlete that continues to push herself and perform well. Kennedy has been training with us for seven years and running AAU track for six years. Every year she has been a force to compete against and even with new events almost every year she uses her strength, training and knowledge to excel.”
Kenneth Parham, 7, earned a spot in the 100 (14.56) and 200 (30.6g4); Gabriel Knight, 8, is headed to AAU for the 400 (1:17.31); Shane Blackman, 9, earned a spot in the 800 and 1,500; Ezekias Perez, 13, qualified for the 800 (2:14.52) and 1,500 (4:44.75), while Domenion Jacobs, 17, earned a spot for the 110 hurdles (14.96) and the 400 hurdles (56.63).
“Gabriel dropped six seconds in two weeks on his 400 and that push and determination got him the last spot to qualify for JO’s in his first season with the club,” Brown said. “Shane is another fearless athlete that has worked so hard this season. Domenion is one of our few high school athletes shooting for big goals and hoping to grab a Division-I scholarship next year.”