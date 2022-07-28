Local track athletes heading to AAU Junior Nationals

Athletes and coaches from the Speed And Endurance Track Club gather for a team photo before the group competes in the AAU Junior Nationals this weekend

 Submitted photo

During the last weekend of qualifiers in June, a sum of 16 athletes who compete for the Speed And Endurance Track Club earned a spot in this weekend’s AAU Junior Olympics in a grand total of 38 events.

Speed And Endurance head coach Kenny Brown commended those athletes who earned a spot in the AAU Junior Olympics as well as a similar amount that just missed qualifying. Of the 16 team members heading to Junior Olympics, 11 are female and most of them have yet to reach high school.

