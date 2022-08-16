Almost since the team first took the field at Regency Furniture Stadium in the spring of 2008, Ron Lord has emerged as one of the genuine fixtures atop the home and visiting dugouts when the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs welcome their Atlantic League of Professional baseball foes.

Lord, 63, who sells real estate as his day job in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary's counties, has been an audible and visible presence at Blue Crabs games since the team's second season. Known affectionately and professionally as the "Tie Dye Guy" because of his affinity to don those shirts, Lord rarely misses a day of work or a night at the ballpark. 

