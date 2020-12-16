Despite the rapidly falling temperatures that signal the approach of winter, players and coaches from the Maryland Elite 18U Girls Soccer team maintain their optimism and tempo among the lighted field at the Calverton School three nights each week.
On Tuesday, Dec. 8, on a chilly field dampened by steady rains one day earlier and dried by persistent winds, a bevy of local products that included several players who have already committed to college and at least two others still getting looks from Division I schools gathered to play.
Maryland Elite 18U girls soccer coach Haley Williams, a 2015 Calvert High School and 2019 Stetson University graduate, took over the program from her father, Damon Williams, and has maintained the same genuine philosophy of having her players physically and emotionally ready for their remaining high school and college playing days.
"We have always emphasized having the girls ready to play the next level," Williams said. "There are not a lot of opportunities for girls to play at the Division I level in college and there is a high rate of transfers among Division I soccer players. So, we're always trying to find the best fit for all the girls who want to play in college."
Several of the players, including Calvert High seniors Mackenzie Alonso and Kayla Bevard, have recently committed to schools for the 2021-2022 year. Alonso is headed to Frostburg State University, while Bevard signed with Shenandoah University for soccer. But others such as Huntingtown High senior Shawna Ganley and Calvert senior Kalli Williams are still looking to finalize their college plans. Williams is the younger sister of the Elite team's head coach.
"I really love being a part of this team," Alonso said. "Now that I've signed there's a lot of pressure off of me when we play in tournaments and showcase events. I would really love to be able to play my senior season for high school. We have a really good team coming back and it would mean so much to be able to play with those girls."
Abby Joseph, a Great Mills High senior, has already committed to Division I University of Maryland Baltimore County for the 2021-2022 season, but she has not lost sight of what her primary goals are heading into the prospective postponed soccer season ahead. Like Alonso, she also enjoys being part of a club team that focuses on conditioning, skills and camaraderie.
"It's great being a part of a team that has girls from different age groups," Joseph said. "We have some seniors, juniors, sophomores and freshmen on the [Elite] team. We're really a close group. Even though I have already signed with UMBC, I still want to be able to have a senior season at Great Mills. I really hope we get to have our senior night game."
While Alonso and Joseph have already committed, Ganley is still waiting to make her college choice. The Hurricanes' senior still has anywhere from 8 to 10 schools on her list, many of which she has been unable to visit amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Every tournament and showcase gives her a chance to display her skills in front of numerous college coaches.
"Right now I'm still weighing all of my options," said Ganley, who is in the top five in her senior class with a lofty 4.83 GPA. "I still have a good number of schools I want to visit. With the Division I dead zone extended to April, it's tough right now. But each of the showcase tournaments gives me a chance to get more looks before I make a final decision."