Members of the Firecrackers MD 18-U travel softball team may not have been able to participate for their respective high schools last spring, but they were able to venture to Oklahoma in August for the ASA Nationals.
A handful of current Firecrackers players hail from Southern Maryland Athletic Conference schools and another plays for St. Mary's Ryken High School in the tough Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. Coach Troy Richardson has a bevy of new players on the team, but the squad is built around three returning pitchers who have high goals for the 2021 campaign.
"Even though we're still a fairly new team, they're playing really well together," Richardson said. "They work well together. We've got three quality pitchers that we're building around and they'll do well at the varsity level in the spring. It's a good group of girls, talented and dedicated."
Huntingtown High School senior Caroline Morey is one of the hurlers and after her 2020 spring season was preempted by the COVID-19 pandemic, she will head into the 2021 spring season with a chance to prove herself for the two-time defending 3A State champions. Huntingtown won both the 2018 and 2019 titles with veteran hurler Tori Fletcher in the circle.
Last Saturday afternoon during a tournament at Danza Park in Anne Arundel County, Morey allowed three unearned runs in 3⅓ innings of work as the Firecrackers eventually fell to TNT, 4-3, in seven innings. Morey allowed two unearned runs in the first and another in the third, but she also delivered a two-run single in the third that theoretically should have provided the difference.
"We're still pretty much a new team," said Morey, who homered and earned the win on Sunday when the Firecrackers edged Gold Coast Hurricanes, 8-5. "But the girls have all worked hard in practices and played well in our scrimmages and tournaments."
Leonardtown senior Lacey Bateman was equally good in the next game as the Firecrackers blanked the Bayside Blues, 8-0. On Sunday the Firecrackers defeated Gold Coast Hurricanes, 8-5, before falling to the Delaware Delco Diamonds, 9-7.
Chopticon senior Briley Gillingham was scheduled to make her varsity debut with the Braves last spring, but that was nixed by the current pandemic. Last Saturday afternoon she played well in center field and scored one of the two runs that Morey delivered in the third and later she was content with the way the team played during the tournament.
"We all played together," Gillingham said. "It could have gone a little different. I thought Caroline and Amaya [Carroll] both pitched well. We needed to make one or two more plays. But this is basically a new team. We're all backing each other all the time."
Three other local players on the Firecrackers are current high school juniors. Madison Jury plays for St. Mary's Ryken, technically the reigning WCAC champions since the 2020 season was not held, Lillie Nelson of Chopticon High School and Savannah Olson of La Plata High School.
The other players on the roster all from outside the region are Emily Schmidt, a senior at Westminster High School in Carroll County, juniors Jillian Zirkle (Northwest), Emily Slansky (Sherwood) and Amaya Carroll (Spalding), sophomore Jackie Lee (Quince Orchard), and Leah Miller (Chesapeake Bay Middle School).