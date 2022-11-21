4A state semifinals
Friday, Nov. 25
Wise at Flowers
Broadneck at Quince Orchard
Last week’s results
Flowers 28, Paint Branch 6
Wise 51, Blair 7
Quince Orchard 21, Old Mill 6
Broadneck 39, Churchill 7
4A/3A state semifinals
NORTH POINT at Urbana
Arundel at Dundalk
NORTH POINT 31, Sherwood 0
Dundalk 37, Blake 0
Urbana 30, Perry Hall 6
Arundel 21, Seneca Valley 7
3A state semifinals
ST. CHARLES at Oakdale
River Hill at Damascus
ST. CHARLES 22, Atholton 6
River Hill 7, Franklin 0
Damascus 47, Long Reach 12
Oakdale 33, Westminster 14
2A state semifinals
Middletown at Kent Island
Decatur at Milford Mill
Decatur 36, Potomac 7
Milford Mill 20, Walkersville 7
Kent Island 34, HUNTINGTOWN 11
Middletown 21, Hereford 0
2A/1A state semifinals
Harford Tech at PATUXENT
Saturday, Nov. 26
CALVERT at Dunbar
PATUXENT 33, Williamsport 24
CALVERT 47, Largo 6
Dunbar 64, Elkton 0
Harford Tech 14, South Carroll 7
1A state semifinals
Brunswick at Mountain Ridge
Joppatowne at Fort Hill
Mountain Ridge 57, Bohemia Manor 0
Fort Hill 49, Perryville 7
Joppatowne 38, Lake Clifton 30
Brunswick 17, Forest Park 8
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews
