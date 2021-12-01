Sorry, an error occurred.
Maryland state football championship games at Navy Marine Corps Stadium
Thursday, Dec. 2
4A/3A championship
Dundalk vs. Mervo
Friday, Dec. 3
2A state championship
Frederick Douglass vs. Milford Mill, 4 p.m.
4A state championship
Quince Orchard vs. Wise, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4
2A/1A state championship
Dunbar vs. South Carroll, noon
1A state championship
Fort Hill vs. Mountain Ridge, 3:30 p.m.
3A state championship
LINGANORE vs. NORTHERN, 7 p.m.
