Maryland state football championship games at Navy Marine Corps Stadium

Thursday, Dec. 2

4A/3A championship

Dundalk vs. Mervo

Friday, Dec. 3

2A state championship

Frederick Douglass vs. Milford Mill, 4 p.m.

4A state championship

Quince Orchard vs. Wise, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

2A/1A state championship

Dunbar vs. South Carroll, noon

1A state championship

Fort Hill vs. Mountain Ridge, 3:30 p.m.

3A state championship

LINGANORE vs. NORTHERN, 7 p.m.