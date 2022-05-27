Track and field schedules

Maryland State Track and Field Championships at Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex

Friday, May 27

3A/4A State meet at 9 a.m.

1A/2A State meet at 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

3A/4A State meet at 9 a.m.

1A/2A State meet at 3 p.m.

