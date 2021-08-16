St. Mary's County resident Hanna Mattingly, left, proudly holds her trophy after capturing the Hubble Motorsports Junior Beginner Class at Maryland International Raceway on July 31 as Gene Herbert, track operations manager at MIR, joins her in the winners' circle. Mattingly, 7, has already earned the nickname "Hanna Rocket," which is painted on the side of her dragster.
St. Mary's County resident Hanna Mattingly, left, proudly holds her trophy after capturing the Hubble Motorsports Junior Beginner Class at Maryland International Raceway on July 31 as Gene Herbert, track operations manager at MIR, joins her in the winners' circle. Mattingly, 7, has already earned the nickname "Hanna Rocket," which is painted on the side of her dragster.
Submitted photo
From the time she was only five years old, St. Mary's County resident Hanna Mattingly wanted to be a drag racing champion. Just two years later, at the ripe age of seven, she attained her goal by winning the Hubble Motorsports Junior Drag title at Maryland International Raceway on July 31.
Nicknamed "Hanna Rocket," a designation clearly emblazoned on the side of her dragster, Mattingly, 7, a rising second grader in St. Mary's, is rapidly living up to her nickname. Having tried and quickly abandoned other activities associated with kids her age, dancing, soccer and T-ball, Mattingly has already reached the winners' circle at Budds Creek.
"I really love racing," Mattingly said. "It's exciting, but I also relax when I'm behind the wheel. I wait for the staging lights then get ready for the green light. It's exciting going down the track that fast. I just love racing."
Her mother, Chelsea Mattingly, is not only her biggest fan but also admits she views herself as occasionally being unlucky when she watches Hanna compete. Chelsea Mattingly attempted to get her daughter involved in other youth sports, although she quickly realized that Hanna was only focused on getting back to the track and climbing into her dragster.
"I'm happy for her because she really loves it," Chelsea Mattingly said. "But it's nerve-racking for me. It seems like whenever I watch, she red-lights or she loses. But when I don't watch she wins. She tried dancing and she tried soccer, but she just used to sit on the [soccer] ball and ask me when she could go back to the track."
With her first career victory already under her belt, Hanna Mattingly is already eager to compete in the next IHRA event at Maryland International Raceway Aug. 20 to 22. While other young girls her age idolize pop music stars or actresses or women's soccer athletes, Mattingly is a big fan of female dragster champion Melanie Salemi, as well as her grandfather, Billy Gibson, who introduced her to racing at Budds Creek.
"Not long after she grabbed the trophy and held it in her hand, she told me she was going to win again," Chelsea Mattingly said. "She loves racing and she adores 'pop' [Gibson] and she really is a big fan of Melanie Salemi. She wants to be just like her."