After spotting the host North Point High School baseball team a 2-0 lead in the home half of the first inning on Monday afternoon, the visiting McDonough High School Rams countered with 14 unanswered runs over the next four innings en route to a 14-3 victory over the host Eagles in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference clash.
North Point got two runs in the first against McDonough starting pitcher Kyle Rollins, but the Rams responded immediately with two in the second and seven in the third and did so in unconventional fashion as the bottom of the order produced early and often. Led by seniors Calvin Johnson and Cole Rapczynski, the Rams' five-nine hitters accounted for 10 of the team's 14 runs.
"Our bottom of the order really produced for us today," said McDonough coach Mike Lydon. "Those guys had some good at-bats in key situations early to give us the lead. I was able to use a couple of different pitchers today, which was a good thing."
Johnson, who went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double and was hit by a pitch, drove in three runs and also scored three times while batting in the seven slot. Rapczynski, also one of the school's top swimmers, went 3-for-3 with a double, drove in three runs and scored once batting one spot in the order behind Johnson.
"I really felt like I was seeing the ball well today and swinging the bat well," Johnson said. "We only have a few more games left, so I want us to peak heading into the playoffs. Our goal is to get back to states. We've come close a few times, but this year we want to win it all."
"For me, the rest of the season is all about getting to states and coming home with a title," said Rapczynski, who is headed to Towson University this fall and will seek to play baseball as a walk-on. "I know we all want to finish out the season strong and achieve our ultimate goal of winning a championship."
North Point starting pitcher Donovan Nance escaped the top of the first inning unscathed, but the Rams got two runs off of him in the top of the second to drw even as catcher C.J. Shuffle singled then scored on a Calvin Johnson triple. Rapczynski then followed with a single that plated Johnson to bring the Rams even at 2-2 through two.
Nance would then retire the first two McDonough hitters in the top of the third, but he did note record another out before exiting that frame as the Rams scored seven runs on six hits, one walk and a hit batter. Tyler Lopez worked Nance for a two-out walk then Shuffle singled to left. Johnson followed with a two-run double then Rapczynski plated Johnson with a double of his own.
Nance had the chance to limit the damage later in the third, but Ryan Dienzer beat out an infield single then Ryan Davie was hit by a pitch. Devon Knott had been retired quietly in his first two at-bats on Monday, but he then ended Nance's afternoon by smacking a bases loaded double that capped the Rams' seven-run third and put the visitors comfortably ahead, 9-2.
"We're still really young,' said North Point first-year coach Chris Gase. "Twenty-two of the 26 players we have on the roster are either freshmen or sophomores. This is definitely a rebuilding year, especially after we graduated three pitchers last year who carried the workload for us. But two years from now, when these sophomores are seniors and the freshman are juniors, we'll be really good again."
McDonough added one one in the fourth, although North Point third baseman Evan McCray limited the damage by snaring a Davie liner and doubling up Rapczynski at third. But the Rams added four more runs in the top of the fifth as Lopez drove home two runs and Rapczynski quickly atoned for being doubled off third by driving home another run with his third hit of the day after Johnson reached on a fielding error.