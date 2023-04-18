On a day when hits and runs were at a premium, the McDonough High School baseball team upended host St. Charles 7-1 on Monday afternoon in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference baseball game that was closer than the final score indicated.

McDonough (3-7) scored two runs in the top of the first inning when Gavin Myers delivered a two-out, two-run single to right. That would prove to be all the run support that Rams' junior left-handed starting pitcher Ryan Deinzer would need. In his best outing of the season and possibly his varsity career, Deinzer limited the Spartans to one unearned run and fanned 15 batters in six complete innings as the visitors emerged with a rare victory.


