St. Charles High School's Kydese Queen takes a lead off first base following his one-out single in the bottom of the first inning of Monday's game against McDonough. Queen scored later in the inning but the host Spartans were upended 7-1 by the visiting Rams on Monday afternoon.
McDonough High School junior Ryan Deinzer fires to the plate in the bottom of the first inning of Monday's game at St. Charles. Deinzer collected the win by limiting the Spartans to one unearned run while fanning 15 batters in six complete innings as the Rams emerged with a 7-1 victory.
St. Charles High School pitcher Kydese Queen fires to the plate in the top of the fourth inning of Monday's game against McDonough. Queen allowed three runs, one earned, in 2 2/3 innings of relief on Monday but did not factor in the decision as the visiting Rams emerged with a 7-1 victory over the host Spartans.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
On a day when hits and runs were at a premium, the McDonough High School baseball team upended host St. Charles 7-1 on Monday afternoon in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference baseball game that was closer than the final score indicated.
McDonough (3-7) scored two runs in the top of the first inning when Gavin Myers delivered a two-out, two-run single to right. That would prove to be all the run support that Rams' junior left-handed starting pitcher Ryan Deinzer would need. In his best outing of the season and possibly his varsity career, Deinzer limited the Spartans to one unearned run and fanned 15 batters in six complete innings as the visitors emerged with a rare victory.
"I think some teams look at our record and think that we're not that good," said Deinzer, who had hoped McDonough coach Mike Lydon would hand him the ball for the seventh. "We've been in every game this year. We've been right there. Some of the games just got away from us at the end. But today getting those runs early was huge. My fastball was pretty good most of the game."
St. Charles (4-8) used a trio of pitchers on Monday afternoon and each of the three was moderately effective. Starter Kory Queen allowed three runs on four hits in three complete innings, then Kydese Queen, who started the game at shortstop and scored the Spartans' only run in the first inning, allowed three runs, one earned, in 2 2/3 innings of relief. Keyshaun Foote allowed one run in 1 1 1/3 innings of relief.
"After the game, we were talking about how this game really felt like it was a lot closer," said St. Charles coach Jonathan Perry, whose team will face Northern this afternoon. "We had a couple of plays here and there that allowed the game to get away from us. But if we clean up a few things it would have been like 3-1 or 4-1. But that's been the case all season."
McDonough scored two runs in the top of the first inning when Gavin Myers plated Ryan Davie and Kyle Rollins with a two-out single to right. St. Charles got an unearned run in the bottom of the first against Deinzer when Kydese Queen singled, stole second and third, then scored on a throwing error by Rams' catcher Jayden Tresser.
McDonough, however, countered with a run in the second when Tresser tripled then scored on a throwing error by Kory Queen. The Rams added three more runs in the top of the fifth against Kydese Queen, although only one of them was earned, then added another insurance run in the top of the sixth against Foote when Davie scored on a single to venter by Rollins.
"Ryan was outstanding today," Lydon said. "He only gave up three hits in six innings, of course two were to the same guy [Tyke Hunter]. But he had command of his fastball from the start and that allowed him to pick up 15 strikeouts."