When the McDonough High School boys lacrosse team upended host Westlake High 17-0 last week under breezy conditions that often bordered on considerably worse, players and coaches from both squads learned far more about themselves than their opponents.
Both McDonough (3-3) and Westlake (0-6) have first-year coaches and both are overseeing rebuilding programs. At the April 14 game, it was the visiting Rams who coasted to a lopsided victory as junior Colby Burch recorded 12 goals and senior Tanner Broadwater tallied 11 assists against a Wolverines' team that played one man down the entire 48 minutes.
Westlake did not field a varsity team last spring and the Wolverines, as well as the Rams, were both casualties of the pandemic in 2020 when spring sports were nixed entirely. But Westlake coach Pearson Benson, a Wolverines' alum and former standout player, has actually enjoyed the experience of watching his youthful squad adapt to a sport most of them had never played before March.
"The guys have really been willing to listen and learn and adapt to all situations," Benson said. "Today, we played the whole game a man down and everyone did what they could. We didn't have a team last year and COVID canceled us the year before, so a lot of these guys had never touched a stick before this spring."
McDonough first-year coach Charlie Burch brought an abundance of players to last Thursday's game and had the luxury of being able to substitute and play with a full lineup on the field. But, like Benson, he is also dealing with a group of players who still are lacking in varsity experience.
"We're still in a rebuilding mode," Burch said. "We have a few seniors, but most of the team is underclassmen. We've been up and down all season. We've had games where everyone played well and we had other games that maybe we should have won and it got away from us. But those things come with experience."
At last week's game, Westlake attacker Kieron Best was the lone senior on the field for the entire contest and, fittingly, he came closest to providing the Wolverines with their only goal of the occasion.
"Actually, this whole season has been great," Best said. "We have a lot of new players on the team and coach has been great teaching us so many things. We learn something new everyday in practice. Today was tough playing a man down the whole game, but no one hung their heads or showed any sign of giving up."
While Best is tasked with the chore of provided ample senior leadership for a youthfaul inexperienced group, Westlake freshman Elijan Tablizo is among those who represent the program's future. Tablizo had never participated in an organized sport before high school and now his experience with the Wolverines' boys lacrosse team might steer him toward other athletic avenues.
"This is my first spot of any kind and I love playing it," said Tablizo, who is considering boys soccer next fall and then a possible winter sport before returning to boys lacrosse next spring. "We've learned so much from our coach. He's been great dealing with a team that has so many young players. I might try some other sports [in 2022-2023] but I will definitely be back for lacrosse."