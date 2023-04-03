Noticeably strong gusts made their presence known as sunset in the second half of last Friday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Boys Lacrosse contest in Pomfret and the prevailing winds proved symbolically beneficial to host McDonough as the Rams upended visiting North Point 10-2 in that outing.

McDonough (3-2) got all 10 of its goals from three different players March 31 as Liam Pierce scored four times and Michael Lyddane and Logan Gray each recorded a hat trick. North Point (0-3) got one goal in the first period from Christian Solomon and one in the second from Ethan Cox, but the Eagles could not find the next again over the last 34 minutes of playing time.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews