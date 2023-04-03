North Point senior Kaelin Parkin looks for an open teammate in the second quarter of last Friday's game at McDonough as Rams' defender Kendal Cooper looks to thwart the pass attempt. Cooper and the Rams led early as host McDonough pulled away in the second half for a 10-2 victory over the Eagles.
McDonough High School's Liam Pierce, right, moves left with possession as teammate Carson Yowell rotates into position for an attack last Friday when the Rams hosted North Point. Pierce led all scorers with four goals and added an assist as McDonough upended North Point 10-2 in that Southern Maryland Athletic Conference clash in Pomfret.
Wind gusts intensified during the second half of last Friday's boys lacrosse game at McDonough High School as the American flag flying at half staff will attest. The host Rams pulled away in the second half for a 10-2 victory over visiting North Point in that contest.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Noticeably strong gusts made their presence known as sunset in the second half of last Friday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Boys Lacrosse contest in Pomfret and the prevailing winds proved symbolically beneficial to host McDonough as the Rams upended visiting North Point 10-2 in that outing.
McDonough (3-2) got all 10 of its goals from three different players March 31 as Liam Pierce scored four times and Michael Lyddane and Logan Gray each recorded a hat trick. North Point (0-3) got one goal in the first period from Christian Solomon and one in the second from Ethan Cox, but the Eagles could not find the next again over the last 34 minutes of playing time.
"I thought we did a lot of good things in the first half and that definitely carried over into the second half," said McDonough coach Charlie Burch. "We had the chance to get a lot of the younger players involved in the game in the second half and that was good for them. Our defense was really good in the second half and we had a lot of good possessions and focused on taking good shots."
McDonough literally scored the game's first goal in the first 10 seconds of play when Lyddane notched his first tally of the outing off an assist from Pierce and minutes later it was Pierce that gave the hosts a 2-0 lead with his first of four goals on the day. Gray joined the barrage two minutes later with his first tally for a 3-0 lead, but Solomon got the Eagles on the board with five minutes left in the quarter with his lone tally.
Gray recorded his second goal of the contest with less than 10 seconds left in the quarter for a 4-1 Rams' lead, but it was North Point that opened the scoring in the second stanza when Cox scored his lone goal of the day two minutes into the period. McDonough would get the last two goals of the first half as Pierce and Lyddane each added one, but the Eagles would be unable to counter.
"In the first half we played with a lot more energy and we had some good possessions and good shots," said North Point coach Allen Hart. "But in the second half we had too many lapses in transition. We didn't have as many good possessions and we only managed a few shots."
Midway through the third quarter, Gray scored the only goal of the period for either team, then in the fourth quarter Gray and Lyddane both completed their respective 'hat tricks' with one goal each and Pierce capped the scoring with his fourth of the day with 17 seconds remaining. In all, only five different players would score on Friday but the Rams' trio of players accounted for all 10 goals and the Eagles failed to score over the last 34 minutes of playing time.