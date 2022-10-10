After spending the first month of the season on the road while awaiting the completion of its new turf field, the McDonough High School football team earned a pair of narrow road victories. But last Friday night the Rams were finally able to christen their new field with a win, outlasting visiting Thomas Stone for a 27-14 victory in Pomfret.

McDonough (3-3), as will be the case for the other 13 teams in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, will not have to necessarily win its way into the postseason since every football team now automatically qualifies for the state playoffs regardless of its win-loss record. But the Rams could have the chance to host a playoff game in the opening round, something that seemed unfathomable in previous years.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews