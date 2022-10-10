McDonough High School wide receiver Kemond Felder goes in motion as quarterback Nate Harris awaits the shotgun snap in the first quarter of last Friday's game against Thomas Stone. McDonough scored twice in the first quarter and eventually upended the visiting Cougars 27-14 in Pomfret last Friday.
Thomas Stone High School quarterback Duron Bruce heads upfield for a 17-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of last Friday's game at McDonough. The host Rams led 14-8 at the intermission and outlasted the Cougars for a 27-14 victory in Pomfret.
Thomas Stone quarterback Duron Bruce awaits the shotgun snap in the second quarter of last Friday's game at McDonough. The host Rams scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and outlasted the visiting Cougars 27-14 in Pomfret.
McDonough High School quarterback Nate Harris fires the ball to an open receiver out in the flat in the second quarter of last Friday's game against Thomas Stone. Harris and the Rams led 14-8 at the intermission and outlasted the visiting Cougars for a 27-14 victory in Pomfret.
Thomas Stone High School wide receiver Bailey Washington cuts back inside after catching a pass from quarterback and heads past McDonough defender Isaiah Teasley and to the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown in the second half of last Friday's game at McDonough. Washington and the visiting Cougars eventually fell to the host Rams 27-14 in Pomfret.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
After spending the first month of the season on the road while awaiting the completion of its new turf field, the McDonough High School football team earned a pair of narrow road victories. But last Friday night the Rams were finally able to christen their new field with a win, outlasting visiting Thomas Stone for a 27-14 victory in Pomfret.
McDonough (3-3), as will be the case for the other 13 teams in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, will not have to necessarily win its way into the postseason since every football team now automatically qualifies for the state playoffs regardless of its win-loss record. But the Rams could have the chance to host a playoff game in the opening round, something that seemed unfathomable in previous years.
"We have our next three games at home, too," said McDonough coach Brock Virts, referring to contests against SMAC foes Lackey, Patuxent and Chopticon, coincidentally all winners last weekend. "Of course, no one knows how everything is going to play out over the last three weeks of the season in our region, but we're excited about the prospect of possibly hosting a playoff game that first weekend."
Last Friday the Rams needed only five plays to forge an early lead over the visiting Cougars as running back Kosi Ukiwe scored on a six-yard run midway through the first quarter. Two plays earlier, McDonough reached the Stone red zone when quarterback Nate Harris connected with wide receiver Kemond Felder on a 38-yard strike and Ukiwe's run gave the hosts a 7-0 lead.
McDonough extended the lead to 14-0 on its next possession when Harris connected with Felder on a six-yard slant for a touchdown. Again, two plays earlier the biggest play of the drive occurred when Harris hit Chris Baldwin for 32 yards and the Rams were awarded additional yardage after that play courtesy of a personal foul against the Cougars.
Stone (0-6) finally countered late in the second quarter when the Cougars went 51 yards in seven plays and quarterback Duron Bruce scored from 17 yards out on a keeper and Bailey Washington added the two-point conversion to trim the Stone deficit to 14-8 heading into the intermission.
"I have to admit I was much happier with the effort tonight," said Stone coach Riley Cannon, whose team was trounced by Patuxent, 56-14, one week earlier and will next travel to Westlake for the annual "301 Classic" this Friday. "The guys never quit. They continued to play hard all the way to the end. We had a few mistakes here and there, but they never gave up."
McDonough opened the second half with a 10-play, 69-yard drive that ended with a 13-yard touchdown run by Felder for a 21-8 lead. Stone, however, had an immediate answer as Bruce connected with Washington on a 47-yard scoring strike that trimmed the deficit to 21-14 midway through the third quarter.
Stone appeared to draw even early in the fourth quarter on a 60-yard scoring run by Elijah Jones. But that touchdown was negated by a holding call near midfield and after the Cougars turned the ball over on downs, McDonough virtually sealed it when Harris connected with Jordan Abernathy on a 59-yard scoring strike to account for the final points of the game.
"I really do think that we have the best receiving corps in the SMAC," Virts said. "Those guys run great routes and catch the ball and turn upfield. Nate does a great job managing the game and getting the ball out to the open guy."