After accustomed to seeing his team start games slowly, McDonough High School girls basketball coach Dwayne Gleaton was pleasantly surprised to see the Rams score the game's first eight points of Monday's 2A South Region semifinal against Calvert and eventually prevail by that exact margin, 40-32.

McDonough (14-2) and Calvert (18-6) had both emerged as genuine "Cinderella" teams throughout the season and both were eyeing a trip to the region final on Wednesday evening. Calvert, which had gone 7-15 the year before, had performed the biggest reversal among them and Monday the Cavaliers displayed some late grit after starting sluggishly.


