McDonough High School senior Alona Jones gets a high screen from teammate Amina Garrett and looks for an open shot in the first half of Monday's 2A South Region semifinal against Calvert. Jones and the Rams scored the game's first eight points and later won by that exact margin, 40-32, to advance to Wednesday's region final.
Staff photo by Ted Black
After accustomed to seeing his team start games slowly, McDonough High School girls basketball coach Dwayne Gleaton was pleasantly surprised to see the Rams score the game's first eight points of Monday's 2A South Region semifinal against Calvert and eventually prevail by that exact margin, 40-32.
McDonough (14-2) and Calvert (18-6) had both emerged as genuine "Cinderella" teams throughout the season and both were eyeing a trip to the region final on Wednesday evening. Calvert, which had gone 7-15 the year before, had performed the biggest reversal among them and Monday the Cavaliers displayed some late grit after starting sluggishly.
"We're usually one of those teams that gets off to a slow start," Gleaton said. "So, I was happy to see us come out with a lot of energy tonight. Our defense was really good in the first half. I thought we got a little complacent in the fourth quarter and Calvert fought back. They have a lot of good players over there and they're a well-coached team and nothing comes easy in the playoffs."
In fact, that pattern played out repeatedly over the course a contest in which the visitors never led. McDonough opened the game on an 8-0 run then watched the Cavaliers get to within 8-5 before the Rams closed out the opener with a 12-5 advantage. A three-point field goal from McDonough senior Alona Jones gave the hosts an 18-6 lead, but the Rams settled for a 20-11 advantage at the break.
McDonough opened the second half with a similar burst and pushed the margin to 25-11, its biggest of the contest before Calvert got buckets from Desiree Barnes and Da'Myni Johnson that cut the Cavaliers' deficit in half briefly. McDonough extended the lead to 29-18 at the end of the quarter on two buckets inside from Amina Garrett but the visitors were not completely subdued.
Johnson scored the Cavaliers' 12 points of the fourth quarter to trim the McDonough lead to 35-30 with 3:30 remaining and another three-point attempt from Johnson was just off target moments later. Another bucket from Garrett an a free throw from Jones pushed the Rams' lead back to 40-30 with 54.4 seconds remaining and Johnson had the last Calvert bucket with 25.4 seconds left.
"Give McDonough credit," said Calvert coach Alex Friedman. "They're man-to-man defense is really good. Most of the teams in SMAC play a zone, so it takes a while to adjust to playing against a man-to-man. We missed shots early and had some turnovers, but we fought hard in the fourth quarter. From 7-15 a year ago to 18-5 this season, that's a big step in the right direction for us."
The 2A South Region final is set for Wednesday, March 1.