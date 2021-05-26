In the division match between the two teams on Tuesday evening, the McDonough High School girls lacrosse team scored early and often on their way to a 20-4 victory over host La Plata High School to capture the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division Championship.
McDonough seniors Iris Golden and Ainsley Kidwell have been teammates on numerous squads with the Rams throughout their high school days and on Tuesday evening they officially brought the curtain down on their prep careers in memorable fashion. The Rams will not be competing in the upcoming Maryland 1A region and state tournament, so Tuesday’s contest marked a vintage farewell for the talented senior tandem.
“It was kind of bittersweet knowing this was our last game together and my last high school game,” said Golden, who is also the school’s senior class valedictorian. “We knew we had to come out and play more aggressive early since they beat us by a goal here last week. We didn’t have our usual intensity, so that was our main focus coming in here tonight.”
Golden scored the game’s first goal, five in the first half and eight overall as the Rams simply throttled the host Warriors in the title clash. On several occasions in the first half McDonough had secured a large enough lead to invoke the running clock and her first goal of the second half insured that the running clock would remain in effect and bring a rapid end to the lopsided affair.
“We knew we had to work on draw controls and ground balls,” Kidwell said. “Iris did a great job in the circle. I knew the ball was coming to me every time.”
McDonough scored the first 10 goals on the contest and Kidwell, junior Olivia Peton and freshman Grace Lyon made ample contributions to the attack. La Plata’s Brooke Lee ended the Warriors’ drought by notching her team’s only goal of the first half and senior Carly Carter, who is headed to Winthrop University of women’s lacrosse, capped the scoring for the hosts.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews