In their first official game of the new year last Friday evening, the McDonough High School girls basketball team eventually bested visiting Patuxent 39-27 on a night when the Rams’ entire cheering section consisted of, fittingly, the McDonough cheerleading squad.
McDonough (6-3 overall, 5-2 in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference) had not played since the winter break and on Jan. 14 the team was greeted by an empty gymnasium save for staff, three game officials and the Rams cheerleaders. Charles County is not allowing spectators at sporting events through January, while Calvert County is allowing limited fans. St. Mary’s County has not implemented any fan restrictions at this point at high school games.
“It was a little tough to get motivated at the start,” said McDonough player Alona Jones, who scored 17 points in last Friday’s victory over the Panthers, matching her season average through nine games. “We really had to find a way to get the adrenaline flowing. Once we got going we were able to get into. But it was a little weird playing a game in front of no spectators.”
Patuxent (0-5, 0-4) coach Kimberly Hawkins commended her youthful squad for their effort in the setback at McDonough. The Panthers got ample production from three underclassmen in the defeat with sophomore Ailish Fockler leading the way with 16 points while junior Courtney Mellon added 9 and freshman Shannon Rollman had the other two.
“We’ve been battling a little adversity lately with sickness and injuries,” Hawkins said. “We were missing one of our inside players and our point guard got hurt in the first quarter. Our other girls stepped up and did really well. They’ve continued to get better each game.”
McDonough and Patuxent were virtually inseparable through the first 10 minutes of play, with the host Rams owning a 9-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. Fockler actually scored all eight points for the Panthers in the opening eight minutes, while the Rams rallied to claim their first lead of the night on a layup by Amina Garrett with 15 seconds left in the opener.
Mellon gave the Panthers the lead with a layup with 6:30 left in the second quarter, but the Rams closed out the half on a 9-0 run for an 18-10 advantage as Jones, Garrett and Cailyn Samuel each scored for the hosts. In fact, a layup from Garrett gave the Rams an 11-10 lead with just over six minutes left in the first half and the hosts would never trail again.
Mellon connected on a three-point field goal to open the third quarter, but the Rams responded with a 7-0 run over the next four minutes capped by a three-pointer from Jones. McDonough, which scored exactly nine points in each of the first three quarters, led by as many as 14 points on two different occasions in the fourth quarter when the Rams notched 12 points.