McDonough coach Brock Virts will head into his fourth season at the helm of the Rams with a little more stability this fall as the Chopticon graduate and Charles County resource officer has finally landed a post at the school after previously working at St. Charles.

Each fall, Virts typically oversees one of the smallest rosters in SMAC at McDonough, but the Rams’ coach is hopeful the squad will consist of 35-45 players when it takes the field at Leonardtown on Sept. 2.

