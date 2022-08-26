McDonough coach Brock Virts will head into his fourth season at the helm of the Rams with a little more stability this fall as the Chopticon graduate and Charles County resource officer has finally landed a post at the school after previously working at St. Charles.
Each fall, Virts typically oversees one of the smallest rosters in SMAC at McDonough, but the Rams’ coach is hopeful the squad will consist of 35-45 players when it takes the field at Leonardtown on Sept. 2.
“Our numbers were pretty good this year,” Virts said. “We expect to keep 35-40 guys and we had 26 freshmen try out for the team. In the short-term, we just want to be ready for week one when we go to Leonardtown. I know Justin has done a great job with that program since taking over.”
McDonough, which is expected to play its entire October portion of the schedule at home against Thomas Stone, Lackey, Patuxent and Chopticon once the turf field is installed, was not hurt by graduation. In fact, the Rams will carry few seniors again this fall and they have a new quarterback, Nate Harris, who transferred from Bishop Ireton.
“We were lucky to get Nate Harris to transfer in here,” Virts said. “He’s going to make plays for us. We have some good players around him, like Javon Woods and Daron Sanders and Logan Seamon. We’re going to have spend most of September on the road, but hopefully, our new field will be ready and will can play all of October games here.”
McDonough will open the season at Leonardtown, then it will travel to Westlake although, technically, that will be the Rams’ home game. Then McDonough will venture to Calvert and La Plata before returning home to face Great Mills. That contest should mark the Rams’ first game on their new turf field.