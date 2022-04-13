Athletes from Charles and St. Mary's public schools who arrived at McDonough High School on Tuesday afternoon were greeted with much warmer conditions than the previous week for the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference quad meet and many of them thrived under the seasonable warmth.
Leonardtown senior Jayden Rittle won both the girls' 100-meter hurdles (16.87) and 300 hurdles (50.98) and set her sights on dropping time and placing in the top three at the upcoming SMAC championships. Rittle, who signed her National Letter of Intent last fall to play women's soccer at the California University of Pennsylvania, enjoyed the warm temps on Tuesday.
"It was a lot better today than our invitational meet at Seneca Valley," Rittle said. "It was cold and there was hail. Today was almost perfect. I want to finish in the top three at SMAC and maybe break 16 for the 100 and 48 for the 300."
Her Raiders' teammate, sophomore Peter Imhof, won the 1,600 (4:46.68) on Tuesday after strolling through the first three-quarters of the mile then edging clear from Chopticon's Bruce Dufrene (4:48.55) and Nick Watson (4:52.04) in the final lap. Imhof also enjoyed the chance to compete on a day when temperatures hovered in the upper 70s and looked forward to the SMAC, regional and state meets on tap.
"I really wanted to break 4:30 today [for the mile]," Imhof said. "I didn't reach my personal best today, but I thought it was a perfect day for running. It was easy to get warm and stay loose. On days like today you just have to stay hydrated between races and then be ready when it's your turn to run."
Leonardtown's girls were dominant in the distance events. Parker O'Brien captured the 800 (2:22.47), while Eleanor Chamberlain prevailed in the 1,600 (5:53.92) and Raiders' teammate Nerissa Zobell won the girls' 3,200 (15.54.25) in walkover fashion as the lone participant of that event.
Chopticon sophomore Weston Carr captured the boys' 400 (52.36) with a personal best clocking and now looked forward to potentially dropping more time at the SMAC, regional and state meets next month. Carr, who also captured the 800 (2:02.94), welcomed the chance to compete under milder climes.
"Really, I just wanted to go under 53 [seconds]," Carr said. "I went 52.3 and I was happy with that. Now I want to break 52 at the next meet and then maybe get down to break 50 at states. In the 800, I really didn't have a goal in mind today. But I want to break two minutes by states."
St. Charles senior John Cook won the boys' 100 (11.43), while Spartans' freshman Sydney Watson prevailed in the girls' 100 (13.22) and Aaliyah Ruth captured the 400 (1:00.64) and was second in the 100. Layla James captured the 200 (27.06), while Watson was second in that event.
McDonough's Aidan Bible finished second in both the 100 and the 200, while Rams' teammate Joseph Whitten captured the 3,200 (11:40.01). McDonough;s Timothy Moore captured the high jump (6-00.00).