Throughout the previous decade and into the start of the current one, McDonough High School seniors Iris Golden and Ainsley Kidwell have spent so much time together on numerous athletic teams they have often been described as the “Goldwell sisters,” although they are not remotely related.
In their final season together as members of the McDonough girls’ lacrosse team, both Golden and Kidwell have approached the limited schedule with a purpose hardly reflected in wins and losses or goals scored. The two both expressed an interest in enjoying their final season together on a Rams team that includes seven other seniors, savoring the moments and memories.
“I really didn’t have any specific goals heading into this season,” said Golden, who is currently tied for first in the senior class rankings and planning to head to Georgia Tech University this fall to major in nuclear engineering. “Before our junior year got canceled last year by the pandemic, I was hoping to score 200 goals here in my career. But this year I’m just glad that we get to have a season. It’s all about having fun.”
Kidwell, who is planning to attend University of North Carolina-Wilmington in the fall to major in exercise science, recalled numerous games the tandem played together over the last decade. Both have been part of the Rams’ girls’ lacrosse, girls’ basketball, girls’ soccer and volleyball teams, and they have already started enjoying their final season together.
“We’ve played on a lot of teams together since elementary school,” Kidwell said. “It didn’t matter whether it was spring, summer, winter or fall, we were always on the same team, except one winter when I played basketball and she didn’t. We know each other really well, but we’re not afraid to argue with each other. Once the game’s over, it’s all good again.”
Last Monday afternoon Golden scored the game’s first goal and then added three more as the Rams trounced Lackey 26-1 at North Point in what has become the second home for McDonough this spring. Kidwell scored two goals in the first half then had the team’s first three goals of the second half, all of which was played under a running clock. A total of 11 different players scored for the Rams on Monday.
“We have a lot of really good girls on this team,” Golden said. “It really takes the pressure off all of us. There isn’t one player on the team that anyone can just try to shut down. Me and Ainsley have played so many games together we know what we’re going to do.”
“Every time Iris takes the draw and flips the ball over her shoulder she knows right where I’m going to be,” Kidwell said. “We just have this unmistakable chemistry on the field. Being senior co-captains we just try to lead by example in practices and before games.”
Golden and Kidwell have always been able to interact freely and willingly, on and off the field, although one of them recalled a heated exchange at midfield when they were sophomores.
“My most memorable moment with Ainsley wasn’t necessarily my happiest,” Golden said. “We were playing a game at Huntingtown one day and I was determined to score. Where I went down the field and missed and then me and and Ainsley started arguing at midfield. We both got pretty loud and even the players on our bench were caught off guard. But we got over and it’s funny looking back at it now.”
