McDonough High School junior Miranda Benjamin launches a serve in Monday's home match against Thomas Stone. Benjamin served well in all five sets as the Rams prevailed over the Cougars by taking the fifth-set tie-breaker 19-17.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Thomas Stone High School's Nicole Banks prepares to launch a serve while senior libero Kiara Thomas awaits the result. Banks and Thomas played key roles for the Cougars on Monday in a five-set defeat at McDonough, dropping the finale 19-17.
Staff photo by Ted Black
McDonough High School libero Zakiya Leak prepares to serve against Thomas Stone on Monday. Leak and the host Rams edged the visiting Cougars in five sets on Monday, taking the tie-breaker 19-17.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Players from the Thomas Stone High School volleyball team huddle prior to the outset of Monday's match at McDonough. The Cougars and Rams went all five sets with the host team prevailing in the finale 19-17.
While Monday evening's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference volleyball match between host McDonough High School and visiting Thomas Stone High may not have featured two of the best squads in the conference, it did offer both teams a chance to display plenty of resilience on a night when either team could have prevailed.
McDonough (2-4) won the first set easily and pulled away late to take the third set, but Thomas Stone (0-6) displayed few signs of playing like a winless squad. The Cougars won the second and fourth sets to force a fifth-set tie-breaker that had numerous twists and turns and was eventually won by the host Rams 19-17 on a rainy night in Pomfret. McDonough officially claimed the match 25-14, 16-25, 25-19, 22-25 and 19-17.
Both McDonough first-year coach Nathan Jones and Thomas Stone fifth-year coach Tenisha Matthews commended their players for various qualities on Monday, both physical and mental. Jones took over the helm of a youthful squad this season, as the Rams roster is comprised of five juniors and six sophomores, while the Cougars may have had the best all-around player on the floor in senior libero Kiara Thomas.
"We don't have any seniors, so we're still looking for that one player who is going to step up and be our leader," Jones said. "We have a lot of girls that play hard and play well. They held together tonight. It was definitely a battle. We had really good serves all night, especially from Miranda [Benjamin], Alyssa [Thomas] and Angela [Farnham]."
Both McDonough and Thomas Stone enjoyed prolonged service runs from various players throughout the match, including the deciding fifth set when each team reached match point on numerous occasions. After Stone rallied from an 11-7 deficit to draw even, McDonough got to match point first with Angela Farnham serving but the Rams could not seal the verdict.
In fact, Stone rallied to claim a 15-14 lead with Nicole Banks serving but the Cougars were denied their first victory of the season when Layla Carrino set Alyssa Thomas for a kill. A Cougars' side out point gave Siara Thomas a chance to serve for match point, but the Rams denied that chance when Farnham spiked a free ball to tie the game.
"I really loved the hustle tonight," said Matthews, wife of Westlake athletic director Steve Matthews who is gradually recovering from a stroke he suffered in July. "They played with a lot of heart tonight. Every time we got down we found a way to come back. That was the first time that we had been all five sets with anyone. We took one set from Lackey, but tonight was the first time we won two games."
McDonough's Ann Mare Truesdell also had the chance to serve for match point with the Rams leading 17-16, but the Cougars tied it. Tresdell then set McDonough junior Miranda Benjamin for a kill that gave the Rams an 18-17 lead and Alyssa Thomas finally ended it with an ace that caromed off Stone's Abigail Cumminsky.
Much like Kiara Thomas had done for Stone, Benjamin served and covered the floor superbly for the Rams on Monday. In the opener she reeled off eight straight service winners that gave the Rams a 15-7 lead en route to a comfortable victory. Thomas had seven straight winners for the Cougars late in the second set that paved the way for a 25-16 victory for the visitors.
An early service run from Benjamin in the third, complemented later by ones from teammate Alyssa Thomas and Carrino vaulted the Rams to a 25-19 victory in the third set. But the Cougars staved off elimination by taking the fourth set, with Thomas reeling off five straight winners to start and Jaidin Baxter adding five more later for an 11-4 lead.
McDonough actually rallied to claim a 21-20 lead late and had the chance to seal it with Benjamin serving. But the Cougars displayed plenty of resolve and rallied for a 25-22 victory. Banks recorded the last three winners with considerable help up front from Jazari Jackson and Olivia Coles, who posted the final two kills to end the fourth set.