While Monday evening's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference volleyball match between host McDonough High School and visiting Thomas Stone High may not have featured two of the best squads in the conference, it did offer both teams a chance to display plenty of resilience on a night when either team could have prevailed.

McDonough (2-4) won the first set easily and pulled away late to take the third set, but Thomas Stone (0-6) displayed few signs of playing like a winless squad. The Cougars won the second and fourth sets to force a fifth-set tie-breaker that had numerous twists and turns and was eventually won by the host Rams 19-17 on a rainy night in Pomfret. McDonough officially claimed the match 25-14, 16-25, 25-19, 22-25 and 19-17.

