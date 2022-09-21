Even in the aftermath of Tuesday's 9-2 setback at Bishop McNamara High School in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference opener for both squads, St. Mary's Ryken High School senior Gemma Tamburri remained markedly upbeat.

Tamburri, who is headed to St. Francis University next fall for girls soccer and major in political science, was the genuine bright spot for the Knights on Tuesday. With her team trailing 8-0 in the second half, Tamburri delivered a pair of penalty kick goals that hardly impacted the outcome but perhaps made for a slightly more pleasurable ride home.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews