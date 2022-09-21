St. Mary's Ryken freshman Gracie Thomas follows through on a goal kick in the second half of Tuesday's girls' soccer game at Bishop McNamara. Thomas and the Knights were upended by the host Mustangs 9-2 in the WCAC opener for both teams.
St. Mary's Ryken freshman Alyssa Gensley delivers a free kick in the first half of Tuesday's girls' soccer game at McNamara. Gensley and the Knights were upended by the host Mustangs 9-2 in the WCAC season opener for both teams.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Even in the aftermath of Tuesday's 9-2 setback at Bishop McNamara High School in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference opener for both squads, St. Mary's Ryken High School senior Gemma Tamburri remained markedly upbeat.
Tamburri, who is headed to St. Francis University next fall for girls soccer and major in political science, was the genuine bright spot for the Knights on Tuesday. With her team trailing 8-0 in the second half, Tamburri delivered a pair of penalty kick goals that hardly impacted the outcome but perhaps made for a slightly more pleasurable ride home.
"When I set the ball down, I was looking at the left hand corner of the net," Tamburri said. "That's my spot. Their goalie [Kylie Smith] said she had her spot and I told her I had mine. It felt good to get that first one and then I was ready when I got the chance for a second one."
One of only four seniors on a youthful Knights' roster this fall and one of only two captains along with fellow senior Madeline Hicks, Tamburri knows her leadership skills are equally imperative to her playing talents. Tamburri is looking to lead by example and hope the ample number of juniors and sophomores on the roster quickly follow suit.
"I know we have a young team, so I'm hoping to give the other girls a little guidance," said Tamburri, who sports a 4.57 GPA and is a member of the school's homeless outreach program. "We have to do a little better job getting along. We have to avoid some of the talking. Our goal this season is still stay out of the [WCAC] play-in game."
McNamara (4-0, 1-0 in the WCAC) got two first-half goals from Asia Mickens-Perez and one each from Sierra Dillard and Layla Hasan for a comfortable 4-0 halftime lead. Mickens-Perez scored the Mustangs' goal of the second half and that was promptly followed by two from Yazmeen Smith and another from Emma Nolte.
With just over 5 minutes remaining, Ryken was awarded a penalty kick when Knights' freshman Mackenzie Mills was tackled in the box. Tamburri set the ball in her customary spot and promptly drilled it past Smith and into the left corner of the net. Then with less than two minutes remaining and the Knights awarded another penalty kick, Tamburri delivered again.
"Last year we had no seniors and this year Ryken looks like they've got a young team," said McNamara coach Dave Mongey. "But their program is in good hands. Steve [Serra] is going to do a good job with them."