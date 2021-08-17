One year after all of events for amateurs and professionals alike were nixed by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Budds Creek Motocross Park will again be the scene of plenty of activity this weekend when it hosts the 31st edition of the Circle K Budds Creek National on Saturday.
Part of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships, which is considered the world's most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series, makes its highly anticipated return to Southern Maryland at Budds Creek. Each summer since 1989, until the event was nixed by the pandemic last year, motocross racers have ventured to Budds Creek and this year will again be competing amid of throng of spectators.
"It's great to be back," said Jonathan Beasley, owner of the Budds Creek Motocross Park. "The track is in great shape. We've added a lot of dirt to the track and the track crew here did an outstanding job. It's going to be great having racing here this weekend and having a full crowd to watch."
Although the racing surface at Budds Creek has been revered for decades by competitors and spectators courtesy of its rich soil that provides great traction for racers. Among novice spectators Budds Creek is considered to be among the sport's best-kept secrets, but among professional racers and insiders the track gets high marks for its layout, off-camber corners, hip jumps and uphill climbs.
Beasley noted that 160 drivers submitted entries for the 80 spots available to compete in Saturday's pro event. Among the pro participants this weekend will be Jarrett Frye, a Mechanicsville resident who finished ninth in New York last weekend and is currently sitting in 16th in the motocross standings in just his second professional season. The amateur racers will have the chance to compete on Sunday over the 1.1-mile dirt course.
"Most of the top professionals from across the country applied to race here this weekend," Beasley said. "I think we have a couple of local guys scheduled to compete. It's going to be a very exciting weekend for the spectators and the racers. We were closed all week to add more dirt to the track. I can't say enough about the job the crew did to have this track in perfect shape for the races this weekend."