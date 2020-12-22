Every two years the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association adjusts the classifications for the more than 200 high schools throughout the state and divides them into geographic regions based on freshmen-junior enrollment figures at each school.
Typically, most of the 14 schools that comprise the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference are not reclassified and such will be the case for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years. But while little will change at first glance, there are some notable alterations in classifications that will impact a number of longstanding rivalries once the region tournaments get under way.
Leonardtown High will remain in the 4A East Region and will be joined by SMAC foe, North Point High, which has been in the 3A East for two rotations.
Chopticon High will join Great Mills, Huntingtown, Northern and St. Charles high schools in the 3A South region, while most of the SMAC schools will now be part of the 2A South Region. Huntingtown will drop from 3A to 2A for football, however, joining Calvert, La Plata, Lackey, Patuxent, McDonough, Thomas Stone and Westlake high schools.
“When I saw that, my initial reaction was that that was a good thing,” said Huntingtown athletic director Vashawne Gross. “We will still get to face Northern and the other Calvert County schools in SMAC, but now we won’t be in the same region in every sport. For a lot of sports that’s a chance for both schools to win state titles, and I’m all in favor of that happening.”
Among the 14 SMAC schools, Huntingtown is clearly on the bubble for each classification. In most fall sports, the Hurricanes will remain in 3A, although their enrollment numbers are on the lower end of the bracket. In football, however, Huntingtown rates the second-most populous school in the 2A, where McDonough, for years a 1A school, now makes the jump back to 2A.
In actuality, 11 of the 14 SMAC schools will remain in the same classification for the next two enrollment cycles beginning with the 2021-2022 seasons. Charles County schools North Point and McDonough make the leap from 3A to 4A and from 1A to 2A, respectively, while Huntingtown drops from 3A to 2A for football. The Hurricanes will remain in the 3A South Region for most sports, however, through the 2022-23 school year.
Like Huntingtown, McDonough is also one of those schools on the classification bubble. In several sports, the Rams will actually remain in the 1A ranks but in most others they will make the jump to the 2A level.
McDonough athletic director Pam Thornton had expected the Rams to make the hike into the 2A classification at some point due to the burgeoning freshman classes.
“We’ve had some really big incoming freshman classes the last two years,” Thornton said. “Our enrollment numbers keep going up, so I was not surprised that we got moved up to 2A. In some sports it will definitely be a lot tougher competition, but once the region playoffs start we won’t have those long trips north to Baltimore or across the Bay Bridge to Snow Hill and Crisfield. We’ll get to stay much closer to home during the playoffs.”
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews