Throughout his professional baseball career pitching in the Seattle Mariners' organization, Chopticon High School graduate Ljay Newsome has bounced between levels looking to find his niche and prove himself.
But during the abbreviated 2020 baseball season, one in which the minor league schedules were nixed altogether at every level, Newsome finally proved to be in the right place at the right time while his teams were idle. Last week, Newsome was called up to the Seattle Mariners and designated to wear No. 74.
Seattle (8-18) is currently among the worst teams in the American League and the struggling Mariners were swept by the reigning American League champion Houston Astros then dropped the opener at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, 11-9, a game in which the Mariners used six pitchers. But Newsome did not have the chance to make his debut that night.
Then on Tuesday evening, Los Angeles (18-8) prevailed, 2-1 and Newsome did not have the chance to make his debut. Mariners' starter Marco Gonzales limited the Dodgers to one run on five hits and fanned nine in seven innings, but did not factor in the decision. Reliever Dan Altavilla allowed one run in the eighth and took the loss.
On Wednesday evening in Seattle, the Mariners ended the Dodgers' seven-game win streak when starting pitcher Taijuan Walker allowed three runs in seven complete innings of work and two relievers closed the door. Closer Taylor Williams collected a four-out save and escaped a bases loaded jam in the top of the ninth by fanning Corey Seager to end the game, a 6-4 Mariners victory.
During his five seasons in the Mariners' farm system, Newsome went 30-32 with a 4.11 earned run average in 500 innings of work, allowing 65 home runs but yielding only 62 walks while fanning 473 batters. In 99 games, Newsome started 91 times and recorded one complete game and he was 12-16 at the elevated single-A level, 3-4 in double-A but did not record a decision at triple-A.
Another Southern Maryland Athletic Conference product, Ryan Meisinger, made his 2020 debut with the St. Louis Cardinals earlier this week. Meisinger, a Northern High School graduate who made his MLB debut with the Baltimore Orioles in 2018 when he went 2-1 as a reliever in 18 games, fanned two batters in 1.2 innings of work in the Cardinals' August 18 game at the Chicago Cubs.
Meisinger, who was called up to the Cardinals on Aug. 18, was promptly optioned to the team's alternate site the next day as Austin Gomber was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move by St. Louis.