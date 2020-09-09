After being staked to a 4-1 lead in the top of the second against the San Francisco Giants, Chopticon High School graduate and Seattle Mariners rookie hurler Ljay Newsome had his second Major League start ended prematurely.
Newsome (0-0, 3.24 ERA) had made his debut against the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 20, allowing one run on three hits in three innings. He then made his first start one week later, allowing just one run on three hits in four innings against the San Diego Padres. His next scheduled start was nixed when the Mariners’ series with the Oakland Athletics was cancelled when an A’s employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Newsome made his second start on Tuesday at the San Francisco Giants and appeared on his way to his first MLB win. The Mariners scored one run in the first, but the Giants responded with a run of their own when on a triple by Donovan Solano followed by a single by Brandon Belt. Newsome fanned two batters in the frame and threw strikes on 16 of 18 pitches.
Seattle scored three runs in the top of the second for a 4-1 lead, but Newsome could not escape that frame. The Giants’ first batter, Brandon Crawford drilled a 100 mile-per-hour line drive that Newsome deflected with his pitching hand and Crawford was retired on the play. But Newsome did not have the chance to face another batter and was immediately replaced by Brady Lail.
Newsome was called up to the Mariners nearly one month ago and earned a spot in the rotation after the team traded Deijuan Walker just before the August 31 trade deadline. Newsome has only three runs on eight hits and fanned seven batters while not yielding a walk in 8 1/3 innings of work thus far. On Tuesday night, x-rays of his pitching hand came up negative.
