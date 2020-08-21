Roughly one week after he was called up to the Seattle Mariners, Chopticon High School graduate Ljay Newsome made his Major League Baseball debut with the team on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Newsome had been available to the team for the entire series against the Dodgers, the first two games in Los Angeles (19-8) with the next two back in Seattle. Newsome did not get summoned into either of the first three games, but last night he made his career debut in the top of the sixth inning with the Dodgers already leading, 5-1.
Newsome did not factor in the decision on Thursday in Seattle (8-19), but he limited the Dodgers to one run on three hits and fanned one batter in three complete innings of work. He blanked the Dodgers in both the sixth and seventh innings before yielding a leadoff home run to Cody Bellinger in the eighth. Newsome allowed two other hits, but Bellinger accounted for the lone run against him.
Newsome had gone 30-32 during his minor league career, much of which with Mariners' single-A affiliates, including a 12-16 mark in elevated single-A. He was 3-4 in double-A outings but did not record a decision in his brief stint in triple-A. But last Thursday he made his official Major League debut with three solid innings, limiting the Dodgers to just one run in his initial outing.