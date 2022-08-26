Along with Patuxent High and St. Mary’s Ryken High School, which is not a SMAC school, North Point High will be one of three teams with first-year coaches this fall as longtime assistant Bill Condo takes over the program from former coach Tom Petre who resigned in the spring and moved to Ohio with his wife and two daughters.

Condo, like Patuxent returnee Steve Crounse and Ryken first-year coach Gary Wynn, is hardly new to the program that he is now heading. In fact, Condo, hired on an interim basis for the 2022 season, had previously coached alongside current St. Charles head coach Patrick Orndoff and, like Orndoff, he actually has three former North Point players on his coaching staff.

