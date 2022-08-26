North Point High School senior running back Michael Craig races through the Leonardtown defense en route to a 37-yard touchdown run in the first quarter of last season’s 4A/3A East Region quarterfinal game won by the host Eagles 34-21.
North Point players work on some plays during the latter portion of practice as the Eagles prepare for their upcoming season opener against Dr. Henry A. Wise from Prince George’s County on Sept. 2.
Staff photoS by Ted Black
Along with Patuxent High and St. Mary’s Ryken High School, which is not a SMAC school, North Point High will be one of three teams with first-year coaches this fall as longtime assistant Bill Condo takes over the program from former coach Tom Petre who resigned in the spring and moved to Ohio with his wife and two daughters.
Condo, like Patuxent returnee Steve Crounse and Ryken first-year coach Gary Wynn, is hardly new to the program that he is now heading. In fact, Condo, hired on an interim basis for the 2022 season, had previously coached alongside current St. Charles head coach Patrick Orndoff and, like Orndoff, he actually has three former North Point players on his coaching staff.
“Tom left behind a well-oiled machine,” Condo said of his predecessor. “He always paid such close attention to detail that everything functioned smoothly from the first week of practice. I just stepped in and followed his lead and tried not to change anything. We have great assistant coaches here and we have a lot of talented players who know what it takes to play at a high level.”
North Point, a perennial SMAC power under Petre, reached one State title game during his tenure and now Condo will make his head coaching debut against a non-conference squad that has been a dominant force in 4A for the better part of two decades — Dr. Henry A. Wise of Prince George’s County. Wise reached last year’s 4A state title game only to fall to Quince Orchard.
Of course, North Point and Wise were scheduled to face one another in the 2021 season opener in Upper Marlboro, but that game was nixed belatedly when the Pumas were hit by a COVID-19 outbreak. Not only was that game never rescheduled, but the Pumas did not have to forfeit the victory to North Point as was the case later in the season for teams who could not play because of COVID.