Last Friday night the St. Charles High School football team ventured to crowded Oakdale in Frederick where the Spartans saw their season come to an end in a 27-22 setback to the host Bears in a 3A State semifinal contest.
St. Charles High School football coach Patrick Orndoff listens to the headsets and watches the action develop last Friday night when the Spartans were upended by host Oakdale 27-22 in a 3A state semifinal game.
St. Charles coaches and players huddle near the sidelines during an injury timeout in last Friday's 3A state semifinal game at Oakdale. The Spartans led on two different occasions but were eventually upended by the host Bears 27-22 last Friday night in Frederick County.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Last Friday evening a pair of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference football teams from Charles County made the long trip to opposing schools in Frederick County for their respective state semifinal contests. One of them prevailed to earn a berth in this Friday's state championship game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
North Point (10-3) has relied on its punishing ground game and notoriously stingy defense to record 10 victories in its last 11 games, and last Friday evening the Eagles blanked host Urbana 17-0 to record its unprecedented fourth consecutive postseason shutout and the right to face Arundel, a 6-0 winner at Dundalk, in the 4A/3A state title game on Friday, Dec. 2, evening at 7:30 p.m.
North Point will head into the state championship matchup having outscored its four playoff foes by a combined sum of 133-0. The Eagles have not allowed an opponent to score since the fourth quarter of the regular season finale when they were upended by Patuxent 23-15. Coincidentally, the Panthers earned a berth in the 2A/1A state title game against Dunbar on Saturday at noon by downing Harford Tech 43-21 last Friday.
After previous playoff victories over defending 3A state champion Northern High School and previously unbeaten Atholton High of Howard County, the St. Charles High football team was looking to continue its unprecedented postseason run when the Spartans ventured to Oakdale High in Frederick County last Friday night for the 3A state semifinals.
But after road victories against Northern and Atholton, St. Charles saw its Cinderella season come to an end last Friday night when the Spartans were edged by host Oakdale 27-22. While the Bears earned the right to face Damascus in the 3A state championship game this Saturday evening at Navy, the Spartans' season came to a belated end.
"I'm so proud of all of these guys, especially our seniors," said St. Charles coach Patrick Orndoff. "None of those guys hd a sophomore season because of COVID-19 and they basically accomplished this much with just one prior season of varsity under their belts. They set the bar high for the program. The underclassmen have to know that this is the expectation from now on."
St. Charles had opened its playoff run with a lopsided victory over Oxon Hill of Prince George's County, but few expected the Spartans to upend Northern the following week. After being bumped from the playoffs by the Patriots last fall, the Spartans got a hint of revenge with a 22-15 victory and then followed that up with a 30-6 victory at previously undefeated Atholton.
After prior road victories at Northern and Atholton, the top two overall seeds in the 3A state playoffs, St. Charles began the state semifinals in unwavering fashion. After thwarting the Bears on their opening drive, St. Charles ended the scoreless clash when the Spartans marched 58 yard in seven plays and running back Noah Chamberlain plowed forward from one yard out for the first score.
St. Charles (9-4) promptly recovered the ensuing on sides kick and two plays later appeared on the verge of pay dirt. But the Spartans were unable to capitalize on their early opportunity and instead were hindered by their first big mistake. Quarterback Kevin Taylor had his sideline pass intercepted by Oakdale's Hunter Thompson who returned it 80 yards for a touchdown and gave the Bears a 7-6 lead.
Oakdale (11-2) added to its tepid advantage later in the second quarter when the Bears benefited from a shot Taylor punt and went 38 yards in seven plays for a 14-6 lead. But St. Charles countered with an 11-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a quarterback sneak by Taylor who then connected with Kordell Batten for the two-point conversion that tied the game at 14-all with 34.3 seconds left in the half.
In the waning seconds of the first half, however, Oakdale was able to capitalize on a short field and regain the lead in surprising fashion. Quarterback Evan Austin connected with Thompson for 32 yards on a deep post pattern and the Bears eventually reached the Spartans' three-yard line and appeared content for a field goal with 1.4 seconds left in the half. Oakdale, however, resorted to a bit of trickery and kicker Rory Blanchard took the direct snap then connected with William Hodges in the right corner of the end zone for a touchdown and 21-14 halftime lead.
Unfazed by the Bears' late touchdown to end the first half, St. Charles regained the lead on its first possession of the third quarter. Taylor completed three passes for 80 yards, although the third was a quick slant to Kordell Batten who turned upfield and raced 59 yards for a touchdown and Jamar Sharpe added the two-point conversion for a 22-21 lead.
While the Spartans were unable to score over the remaining 21 minutes of play, Oakdale eventually did. On their first drive of the fourth quarter the Bears reclaimed the lead for good by marching 60 yards in 13 plays, capped by a four-yard touchdown run by quarterback Evan Austin for a 27-22 lead with 3:31 remaining.
On its final possession of the game and season, St. Charles gradually crossed midfield as Taylor completed three passes to Batten for 27 yards. But his third and final completion to Batten also ended in disastrous fashion. On a designed hook-and-lateral play, Batten tossed the ball back toward teammate Keyon Washington, but Austin snared the ball in mid-flight to seal the verdict.
While St. Charles saw its season come to an end in the state semifinals, SMAC and fellow Charles County squad North Point earned a berth in the 4A/3A State title game by blanking Urbana of Frederick County 17-0. North Point (10-3) will face Arundel, a 6-0 winner at Dundalk in the 4A/3A State championship game on Friday night at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis.