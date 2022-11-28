Last Friday evening a pair of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference football teams from Charles County made the long trip to opposing schools in Frederick County for their respective state semifinal contests. One of them prevailed to earn a berth in this Friday's state championship game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

North Point (10-3) has relied on its punishing ground game and notoriously stingy defense to record 10 victories in its last 11 games, and last Friday evening the Eagles blanked host Urbana 17-0 to record its unprecedented fourth consecutive postseason shutout and the right to face Arundel, a 6-0 winner at Dundalk, in the 4A/3A state title game on Friday, Dec. 2, evening at 7:30 p.m.


