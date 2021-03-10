North Point boys basketball celebrates 10th anniversary of state title

The date of March 12 is an important one for coaches and players from the North Point High School 2010-2011 boys basketball team — it marks the anniversary of the Eagles' boys lone Class 4A state basketball championship.
Even 10 years later, North Point boys basketball coach Jimmy Ball, who also doubles as the school's cross country and girls' lacrosse coach each year, can still recall the chills and emotions involved with everything that transpired during the week of the state semifinals and finals. Although the Eagles were undefeated that season, the squad had only two seniors and were viewed as outsiders to topple Patterson, 76-72, for the state title.
"I remember that whole week, almost that whole season, like it was yesterday," Ball said. "There really was something magical about that whole team and that whole season. You could feel it when you walked through the hallways in school. ... In all my years of coaching, honestly, I never expected to win a state title."
North Point had been in existence for only six years and the boys' basketball team was only in its fourth season when the 2010-2011 season began. But the Eagles rolled through the conference slate with an unblemished record and even edged Washington Catholic Athletic Conference power, O'Connell, in a midseason tournament.
"When we beat O'Connell in our tournament over the break, then I knew something special could be happening," Ball said. "Then once the second half of the season started we really got on a roll. Everyone on the team came together. We had a lot of unselfish guys like Marquis Wright and Devonte Thomas, Jerrell Simmons, Malik Mack and Mark Vaughns. They all played together and they still interact with each other, although some of them are overseas now."
Despite heading into the 4A boys state title game with an unblemished record, the Eagles were viewed as the underdogs against Patterson, a Baltimore city powerhouse that featured sophomore Aquille Carr, who averaged 32 points per game that season. Carr would later transfer to Princeton Day Academy in Prince George's County and later played in the American Basketball Association with the Baltimore Hawks.
On the night of the title game, Carr struggled early and North Point led by as many as 16 points and by 31-23 at the intermission. Patterson rallied to take a three-point lead in the second half, but North Point responded with an 11-4 run to close out the contest. Carr finished with 27 points despite his slow start, but it was the Eagles who took home the title.
"You have to have luck to win a state title," Ball said. "Everything just worked out for us that year. That was a special team. To go undefeated and win a state championship, I never imagined that would happen for me in all my years as a coach. We could have won three titles, but we also could have gotten none. I'm happy that we got that one."
A.K. Jackson, former North Point athletic director, recalled the Eagles' perfect run to the state title vividly. Jackson had been instrumental in organizing the pep rallies for the team leading up to the game, and insisted the players rode in a charter bus and dressed in jackets, slacks and ties for when they arrived on the floor at the Comcast Center.
"I think the entire school came to that pep rally that Friday before the championship game," Jackson said. "A lot of people at the stadium thought we were a private school team when we walked in. Then they went out there and beat Patterson and Aquille Carr. It was a great moment for the team, the school and the whole community."