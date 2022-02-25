North Point High School girls basketball players and head coach Mike Serpone, center, are all smiles after accepting the ceremonial plaque for capturing the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference girls basketball championship game with a 44-31 victory over Great Mills on Wednesday.
Great Mills High School girls basketball senior point guard Cooper Brotherton looks for an open teammate in the first half of Wednesday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference girls basketball championship game against North Point at St. Charles. Brotherton and the Hornets led 10-7 early but eventually suffered a 44-31 setback to the Eagles on Wednesday evening.
Staff photo by Ted Black
While the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference boys basketball championship was decided by a pivotal run in the fourth quarter, the SMAC girls title game hinged on a modest reversal of fortunes in the second quarter as North Point overcame an early deficit and pulled away from Great Mills for a 44-31 victory on Wednesday evening at St. Charles.
North Point (12-4) enjoyed a perfect run through its SMAC league contests and the Eagles will now take a six-game win streak into Monday’s 4A East Region contest against the winner of tonight’s Annapolis at Leonardtown game. Great Mills (14-3) owned a modest 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, but the Eagles limited the Hornets to a single free throw in the second quarter and took a 17-11 lead into the locker room at halftime.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” said Great Mills senior point guard Cooper Brotherton, the SMAC female cross country runner of the year last fall who is headed to Johns Hopkins University to run cross country this fall. “They went undefeated in the league and they have a lot of really good players. We just have to put this game behind us now and get ready for regionals.”
North Point senior Natalie Johnson scored six of the Eagles’ 10 points in the second quarter then added another bucket in the third which ended with a pair of three-point field goals from Tayloni Ricks for a 29-18 advantage. Great Mills scored the first four points of the fourth quarter on layups from Telisa Adams that trimmed the deficit to 31-24.
But the Hornets, who will have a bye this evening in the 3A South Region playoffs and await the winner of tonight’s Huntingtown at St. Charles clash, could never get any closer. North Point got six straight points from Morgan Dow for a 37-24 lead then countered a three-pointer by Brotherton to push the margin back to 13 points on three more occasions including the finale.