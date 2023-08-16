In the weeks after leading the North Point High School football team to its first 4A/3A state title last fall, longtime assistant coach Bill Condo had the interim tag removed when he was named the Eagles' permanent, full-time coach and now can approach the upcoming season with a singular purpose.

Moments after a brief but heavy thunderstorm dampened the turf field at North Point on Monday, Condo, his assistant coaches and more than 130 prospective players among the school's varsity and junior varsity programs jogged down the steps for their first full practice as defending 4A/3A state champions. It's a moment that signifies the end of one celebration and the outset of a season that could offer another.


  

