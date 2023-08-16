North Point junior varsity players take part in conditioning drills on the first full day of practice on Monday evening as the Eagles' varsity teams seeks its second straight 4A/3A state title under second-year coach Bill Condo.
North Point wide receivers work on various drills during the opening day of fall sports practices on Monday evening as the Eagles prepare to defend their 4A/3A state championship under second-year coach Bill Condo.
An eagle statue fittingly overlooks the turf field at North Point High School where the school's football team enters the upcoming season as the defending 4A/3A state champions under second-year coach Bill Condo.
A banner commemorating the North Point High School football team's 4A/3A state title hangs on the fence near the entrance to the Eagles' stadium as the team prepares to defend its title under second-year coach Bill Condo.
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
North Point defensive players work on various tackling drills during the first day of practice on Monday as the Eagles prepare to defend their 4A/3A state title under second-year coach Bill Condo.
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
In the weeks after leading the North Point High School football team to its first 4A/3A state title last fall, longtime assistant coach Bill Condo had the interim tag removed when he was named the Eagles' permanent, full-time coach and now can approach the upcoming season with a singular purpose.
Moments after a brief but heavy thunderstorm dampened the turf field at North Point on Monday, Condo, his assistant coaches and more than 130 prospective players among the school's varsity and junior varsity programs jogged down the steps for their first full practice as defending 4A/3A state champions. It's a moment that signifies the end of one celebration and the outset of a season that could offer another.
"We're in a good position this year," said Condo, who teaches freshman Earth Science at the school. "We have seven starters back on offense and seven back on defense. I have my longtime assistant coaches, Mike Rucker and Ken Lane, back along with a couple of guys that played here, Malik Lawrence and Tracey Easton, who are looking to help out with the program."
North Point, which actually lost its first two games last season before rebounding to win six straight before suffering a setback to Patuxent in the season finale, made quick work of its foes in the postseason, however, and capped its state title run with a convincing 31-14 victory over Arundel in the 4A/3A state title game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in December.
"It wasn't the best start to the season, that's for sure," Condo said of last year's 0-2 start. "But, like I always tell the guys, it's not how you start it's how you finish. We got a little roll there until we lost to Patuxent. But that was a wake-up call for the guys and they turned things around right away in the playoffs."
North Point will host Southern Maryland Athletic Conference foe Huntingtown and Suitland of Prince George's County in a three-team scrimmage this Friday, Aug. 18, then will travel to Mervo in Baltimore County the following week.
North Point will open the regular season against Leonardtown on Sept. 1, hosting a Raiders' squad that has improved considerably in recent years under coach Justin Cunningham.
"We want to be ready for Huntingtown and Suitland this weekend then we'll head up to Mervo next week," Condo said. "I suspect Huntingtown will be really good this year. They were young last year and banged up when we played them. Mervo beat us pretty good two years ago when we went up there. Leonardtown is really improved under Justin. He's done a tremendous job down there and they beat us two years ago."