While earning only its second appearance in a state championship game, the North Point High School football team leaned on a historically stingy defense and punishing ground game en route to four consecutive playoff victories without yielding a single point, outscoring them 133-0.
Last night, in the 4A/3A State championship game against Arundel at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, North Point (11-3) again proved exceptional on defense and the Eagles struck early and then overcame several mistakes in the third quarter to upend Arundel, 31-14, for its first state football title in school history.
"When I took over the team in July after our previous coach [Tom Petre] stepped down, I met with these guys and told them we had the chance to make history," said North Point first-year coach Bill Condo, a longtime assistant under Petre who returned from Ohio to attend last Friday's game at Navy. "After we started 0-2, I don't think it was the start to the season that we wanted. But we held together and we kept finding a way to get better."
North Point could not have asked for a better start to the state title game as the Eagles forced the Wildcats to punt on its opening possession, then immediately got on the board. On its first play from scrimmage, North Point quarterback Kaleb Hart connected with Xavier Herbert on a 42-yard touchdown strike and Peter Beil added the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
"Coach told us before the game, our first play is going to be a play-action pass for a touchdown," Hart said. "I was so excited to get that chance. Even in the third quarter, we knew we had to go back to just being ourselves. We put some drives together and then when we got that touchdown [to go up 24-14] that was huge."
North Point forced a turnover on the Wildcats' next possession and again the Eagles cashed in. Three runs by Kaleb Hart enabled North Point to reach the Arundel red zone, but a bad snap compromised the drive. Nevertheless, the Eagles extended the lead to 10-0 when Beil connected on a 34-yard field goal with 5:19 remaining in the first quarter.
North Point again took advantage of a short field following a solid punt return and subsequent penalty to start its next drive at the Wildcats' 31-yard line. Three plays later it was Tyrone Hudson who found the end zone from four yards out and another Beil extra point extended the lead to 17-0 with 52 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Following a virtually flawless first half, however, North Point proved fallible briefly in the third quarter. Arundel went 57 yards in four plays Andre Dotson connected with DeJuan Bowdry on a 21-yard touchdown strike to narrow to gap to 17-7 with 7:12 left in the third. North Point promptly fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Wildcats recovered and on the very next play Dotson connected with Chris Downs on a 42-yard strike to trim the deficit to 17-14 with 6:22 remaining in the third.
After watching Arundel score 14 points in 50 seconds to start the second half, North Point finally regained the momentum late in the third quarter. The Eagles went 75 yards in just five plays and again found pay dirt on a play action pass when Hart connected with Trevon Alderson on a 43-yard touchdown to extend the Eagles lead to 24-14 in the waning seconds of the third quarter.
North Point had padded its lead on play action passes, but the Eagles sealed the verdict by going back to their punishing ground game. Hart and Hudson combined for nine rushes for 70 yards on the next drive and it was Hart who scored from 27 yards out on a keeper to account for the final points of the contest.
"We're basically a running team, but we can throw the ball, too," said Hudson, who carried the ball 16 times for 52 yards to complement a stellar performance from Hart, who ran 22 times for 161 yards and also completed four of five passes for 93 yards and two scores. "For me, this started four years ago before I even came here. I remember North Point losing to Quince Orchard and I wanted to come here and win one for coach Petre and coach Condo and these seniors."
North Point garnered its first state football title one year after fellow SMAC school Northern had attained its initial state football crown on the same field. Both the Eagles and the Patriots used a moderately similar recipe for success in their title pursuit with Northern owning a 21-0 lead early then lasting for a 28-23 victory over Linganore while North Point led 17-0 early and eventually pulled away to a 31-14 triumph over Arundel.