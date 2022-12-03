Fly like an Eagle

North Point football Head Coach Bill Condo poses with players Kaleb Hart, Kamari Loving and Tyrone Hudson after defeating Arundel in the 4A/3A state championship game, 31-14.

 Staff photo by Ted Black

While earning only its second appearance in a state championship game, the North Point High School football team leaned on a historically stingy defense and punishing ground game en route to four consecutive playoff victories without yielding a single point, outscoring them 133-0.

Last night, in the 4A/3A State championship game against Arundel at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, North Point (11-3) again proved exceptional on defense and the Eagles struck early and then overcame several mistakes in the third quarter to upend Arundel, 31-14, for its first state football title in school history.


