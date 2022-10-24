North Point High School quarterback Miles Goffe fires a pass out into the flat in the first quarter of last Friday's game against Northern. Goffe and the Eagles dominated the second half en route to a 31-3 victory over previously unbeaten Northern.
Northern High School kicker Tyler Potts successfully connects on a 22-yard field goal that accounted for the first points of last Friday's game at North Point. But the Eagles responded with 31 unanswered points over the next three quarters for a 31-3 victory over the previously unbeaten Patriots.
North Point High School quarterback Miles Goffe, left, awaits the shotgun snap from center in the first quarter of last Friday's game against Northern with running back William Gray on his flank. Goffe and the Eagles overcame a slow start to dominate the second half en route to a 31-3 victory over the previously unbeaten Patriots.
Captains from the Northern High School and North Point football teams meet the officials at midfield prior to the start of last Friday's game. North Point dominated the second half en route to a 31-3 victory over previously unbeaten Norhern.
In what was arguably the meeting between the two best football teams in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference this fall, North Point used a stingy defense and punishing ground game to topple defending 3A state champion Northern 31-3 last Friday.
North Point (6-2 overall, 6-1 in SMAC) had lost its first two games of the season by a combined sum of eight points against Dr. Henry Wise of Prince George's County and fellow SMAC squad Great Mills. But last Friday night the Eagles recorded their sixth straight victory thanks largely to a stellar defense that has yielded a grand sum of just 35 points in those six triumphs.
"I was very pleased with the way our defense played tonight," said North Point first-year coach Bill Condo, previously a long-time assistant under Eagles' former coach Tom Petre. "I thought we did a good job taking away their big plays. I was not happy with the fact they got their first points off a blocked punt. Special teams is my department, so that was my fault."
Northern (7-1, 7-1) started the game well as the Patriots blocked a punt by North Point's Pete Biel and recovered the ball at the Eagles' 20-yard line. Northern got one first down and reached the North Point three-yard line before getting rebuffed and the Patriots settled for a 22-yard field goal from kicker Tyler Potts for a tepid 3-0 lead.
Northern's first points had come courtesy of its special teams, but the Patriots offense failed to generate any more points over the course of the night. North Point's ground attack limited the Patriots time of possession and the Eagles' stingy defense held the visitors scoreless over the last 40 minutes and forced four turnovers.
"The bottom line is we just didn't play well tonight," said Northern coach Rich Holzer, whose team remained atop the SMAC Potomac Division despite the loss and also remained on top of the current 3A South Region points standings heading into its season finale at Lackey. "I thought our defense held up pretty well. But we had too many mistakes on offense and those four or five turnovers really hurt us."
Northern nearly forged a 10-0 lead midway through the first quarter when quarterback T.J. Lattimore connected with wide receiver Levi Rose on a slant for an apparent 70-yard touchdown. But that score was negated by an illegal man downfield call and the Patriots would never reach the end zone again the rest of the game.
Granted a reprieve, North Point forged its first lead of the night late in the second quarter. After having his first punt blocked, Biel flipped the field with a punt that pinned the Patriots at their own two-year-line. After three incomplete passes from Lattimore and a short punt, the Eagles' Kaleb Hart scored his first of three rushing touchdowns on a six-yard run with 3:10 left in the first half.
On the first play of the third quarter, North Point linebacker Seth Gathers intercepted a Lattimore pass and three plays later Hart found the end zone for the second time on a 14-yard run. A Biel field goal capped the scoring in the third quarter then Hart tallied his third rushing touchdown of the night early in the fourth period on a two-yard run.
"We had to change a few things up the last few weeks," said Condo, whose team will travel to Patuxent (6-2) this weekend. "We're not the type of team that can come out and throw the ball around. We have to go back to our strength of running the football and letting our defense do what it does."