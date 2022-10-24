In what was arguably the meeting between the two best football teams in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference this fall, North Point used a stingy defense and punishing ground game to topple defending 3A state champion Northern 31-3 last Friday.

North Point (6-2 overall, 6-1 in SMAC) had lost its first two games of the season by a combined sum of eight points against Dr. Henry Wise of Prince George's County and fellow SMAC squad Great Mills. But last Friday night the Eagles recorded their sixth straight victory thanks largely to a stellar defense that has yielded a grand sum of just 35 points in those six triumphs.

