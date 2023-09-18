During a busy week in which most of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference football teams played one day earlier than normal, North Point High School remained undefeated on the season courtesy of a 28-0 victory at Great Mills High School in a game considerably closer than the final score indicated.

North Point (3-0) had ridden a punishing ground game and stingy defense to the 4A/3A state title last season, blanking its first four postseason opponents before yielding a pair of scores in its 31-14 victory over Arundel in the championship game. Last Thursday evening the Eagles tossed their third straight shutout to open the current campaign, although Great Mills (2-1) had three good drives that ended inside the Eagles' 25-yard line.


  

