North Point High School junior running back Damien "D.J." Brown finds running room in the first half of last Thursday's game at Great Mills. Brown scored three rushing touchdowns that evening as the Eagles remained undefeated with a 28-0 victory over the Hornets.
Great Mills High School quarterback Jameson Dyson awaits the shotgun snap in the first half of last Thursday's game against North Point. Dyson and the Hornets marched into Eagles' territory three times but came away empty as North Point emerged with a 28-0 victory in that contest.
Great Mills High School quarterback Jameson Dyson rolls out looking to elude a North Point rusher and downfield for an open receiver in the second half of last Thursday's game. Dyson and the Hornets put together three long drives but came away empty as the Eagles prevailed 28-0 in that contest.
TED BLACK/Southern Maryland News
TED BLACK/Southern Maryland News
During a busy week in which most of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference football teams played one day earlier than normal, North Point High School remained undefeated on the season courtesy of a 28-0 victory at Great Mills High School in a game considerably closer than the final score indicated.
North Point (3-0) had ridden a punishing ground game and stingy defense to the 4A/3A state title last season, blanking its first four postseason opponents before yielding a pair of scores in its 31-14 victory over Arundel in the championship game. Last Thursday evening the Eagles tossed their third straight shutout to open the current campaign, although Great Mills (2-1) had three good drives that ended inside the Eagles' 25-yard line.
"I have a lot of bad memories of coming down here," said North Point coach Bill Condo, whose team will face Chopticon (1-2) next week. "They got us last year here when we started 0-2 and these 6 o'clock games are always tough for us to get used to. At halftime we talked about overcoming adversity. We knew our conditioning and our days in the weight room would pay off in the second half."
North Point opened the game by marching 76 yards in 12 plays and junior running back Damien "D.J." Brown gave the Eagles the lead on a one-yard run after taking the direct snap from center in the wildcat formation. It was the first of three rushing touchdowns on the night for Brown, all three from one-yard out and his last two in the fourth quarter sealed the verdict.
"At halftime we talked about being able to overcome adversity," Brown said. "We turned the ball over a couple of times. Then in the second half we played a lot better. In the fourth quarter, I just wanted to get the ball. Having Kaleb [Hart] back tonight really helped. We have a lot of weapons on offense."
After watching North Point take the opening kickoff and go right down the field, Great Mills (2-1) countered with a solid drive of its own. Starting from their own 11, the Hornets used a balanced attack to cross midfield but came up empty when they turned the ball over on downs at the Eagles' 35 following an incomplete pass from Jameson Dyson.
Great Mills' defense kept North Point off the board during the remainder of the half courtesy of two turnovers and the Hornets emerged from the second half meaning business. Great Mills marched 60 yards in 13 plays and reached the Eagles' 22 yard-line before a series of penalties and a pair of incomplete passes thwarted any scoring chance.
"We had some good drives, but we couldn't finish," said Great Mills first-year coach Jason Akrah, a Quince Orchard High and University of Nebraska graduate who played briefly in the NFL with the Houston Texans. "We hurt ourselves with penalties. We have to stay away from second and long and third and long. We just can't overcome those situations."
After making another defensive stop, North Point went 71 yards in seven plays and forged a 13-0 lead when Hart plowed forward from four yards out. Following a short punt, North Point only needed six plays to go 31 yards as Brown notched his second one-yard scoring run on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 20-0 lead. Brown cemented the outcome with another one-yard run with 4:50 remaining.
Despite failing 28-0 with under five minutes remaining, Great Mills responded with another long drive. The Hornets again crossed midfield and reached the Eagles' two-yard line where three straight runs up the middle were turned away by the North Point defense as time expired. Great Mills, which will face St. Charles this Saturday, came within two yards of foiling North Point's bid for a third straight shutout.