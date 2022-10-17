North Point running back Tyrone Hudson takes the handoff from quarterback Miles Goffe and looks for running room in the first half of last Friday's game against St. Charles. North Point spotted the visitors an early 7-0 lead before pulling away in the second half for a 24-7 victory over the Spartans.
Captains from both the North Point and St. Charles High School football teams meet with the game officials at midfield prior to the start of last Friday's game. St. Charles scored first but eventually it was North Point that pulled away to a 24-7 victory.
On the second play from scrimmage of last Friday's game at North Point, St. Charles quarterback Kevin Taylor fires a pass out into the flat to wide receiver Keyon Washington who turned it upfield and raced 67 yards for a touchdown and an early 7-0 Spartans lead. North Point, however, would hold St. Charles scoreless the rest of the game and emerge with a 24-7 victory over the Spartans.
North Point place kicker Peter Biel connected on a 31-yard field goal in the third quarter and added three extra points last Friday night as the Eagles upended visiting St. Charles 24-7 for their fifth straight victory.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
When the St. Charles High School football team scored on the second play from scrimmage in last Friday's game against North Point High, Eagles' first-year head Bill Condo was hardly caught by surprise.
Condo and St. Charles coach Patrick Orndoff had spent a handful of years on the same coaching staff as assistants at North Point under Tom Petre, so the current Eagles' head coach was not stunned by the Spartans' quick start and neither was his team. North Point held St. Charles scoreless over the next 47 minutes and prevailed 24-7, its fifth straight victory heading into this Friday's game against undefeated, defending 3A state champion Northern High School.
"We knew they were going to come out and attack and spread the field," Condo said. "So, when they got that big play on us early we had to adjust and make sure we had good outside containment. I thought we did a much better job tackling in the second half. Our running game was really effective tonight, especially in the second half."
North Point (5-2) had lost its first two games of the season by a combined sum of eight points to Dr. Henry Wise of Prince George's County and SMAC rival Great Mills. But the Eagles have since righted their ship courtesy of a stingy defense that has yielded a grand sum of 32 points in its last five games. That Eagles' stellar unit will get an acid test this weekend against Northern.
"We're definitely going to find out how good we are next week when they come here," Condo said of Northern. "They're defending 3A State champions and we want to measure ourselves up against the best out there. They really put a hurting on us last year at their place. At least they have to come here this time."
St. Charles (4-3) could not have asked for a more promising start to last Friday's contest as Taylor connected with Washington for a 67-yard strike on the second play from scrimmage. But the Spartans were unable to dent the scoreboard again over the next 47 minutes and eventually the Eagles' ground game, led by Tyrone Hudson and Kaleb Hart, punished the St. Charles' defense.
"That's a very good team over there and I would not be surprised if they win the [4A/3A] state title, especially with that defense," said St. Charles coach Patrick Orndoff. "They just do everything so well on both sides of the ball. We have to be able to come back and finish up strong these next two weeks."
St. Charles will head to Chopticon (3-4) then will end the season at La Plata (0-7) before likely hosting a playoff game on Nov. 4. The Spartans' next two opponents coincidentally played one another last weekend with the Braves upending the Warriors, 30-7. Chopticon has won three of its last four games since an 0-3 start, while St. Charles has dropped three of its last contests since a 3-0 start.