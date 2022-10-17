When the St. Charles High School football team scored on the second play from scrimmage in last Friday's game against North Point High, Eagles' first-year head Bill Condo was hardly caught by surprise.

Condo and St. Charles coach Patrick Orndoff had spent a handful of years on the same coaching staff as assistants at North Point under Tom Petre, so the current Eagles' head coach was not stunned by the Spartans' quick start and neither was his team. North Point held St. Charles scoreless over the next 47 minutes and prevailed 24-7, its fifth straight victory heading into this Friday's game against undefeated, defending 3A state champion Northern High School.

