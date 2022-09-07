North Point's Ishah Barry sends a shot toward the net in the second half of Tuesday's season opener against Great Mills. Barry scored on this play and added another goal later as the Eagles coasted to an 8-0 victory over the Hornets on Tuesday.
North Point High School freshman Carly Dargo looks to dribble past a defender in the second half of Tuesday's season opener against Great Mills. Dargo scored once and had two assists as the Eagles cruised to an 8-0 victory over the Hornets on Tuesday.
Great Mills High School's Kaylee Johnson prepares to throw the ball inbounds during the first half of Tuesday's season opener at North Point. Johnson and the Hornets were upended by the host Eagles 8-0 in that contest.
North Point's Giselle Rodriguez prepares to deliver a corner kick in the second half of Tuesday's season opener against Great Mills. Rodriguez scored three goals on Tuesday as the Eagles cruised to an 8-0 victory over the visiting Hornets.
Great Mills High School defender Cody Long prepares to send the ball forward in the second half of Tuesday's game at North Point. Long and the Hornets were upended by the host Eagles 8-0 in the season opener for both teams.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Not only did it not take long for the North Point High School girls soccer team to gain the upper hand against visiting Great Mills on Tuesday evening, the Eagles' dominance over the Hornets played out in proportionally even parts.
North Point (1-0) scored two goals less than a minute apart just over six minutes into the contest and the hosts owned a comfortable 4-0 lead at the intermission, and promptly doubled it in the second half en route to an 8-0 victory over the Hornets. North Point's Giselle Rodriguez scored three goals for the hosts and Ishah Barry added two more for the Eagles.
"Last year I kept Jazelle down at the junior varsity level just to encourage her to work harder and motivate her to prove to me that she belonged on varsity," said North Point coach Kiante Webb Sr., whose team will face Calvert, a genuine 2A state title contender, on Sept. 15. "She definitely used it as her motivation. She's going to have a tremendous season for us."
Rodriguez scored twice in the first half and completed her 'hat trick' midway through the second when the Eagles forged a 6-0 lead. Barry, whose primary sport is basketball, proved to be in the ideal position on each of her two tallies, getting one off a corner kick and another later on a loose ball in the box that appeared to carom off several players en route to the goal.
Great Mills' fifth-year coach Rick Watts admitted that he was impressed with the Eagles' speed up top in the first half, so in the second he instructed his players to take a different approach defensively. The Hornets look to remedy the North Point speed by playing wide, but the Eagles countered when they were able to find several spots inside.
"North Point has a lot of speed, so in the second half I wanted my girls to play out wide and take away the sidelines," Watts said. "I thought we did that, but they still made some plays down the middle. My goalie [Eliza Cha] made some great saves. Sarah [Brookhart], Cody [Long] and Kaylee [Johnson] all played well tonight."
North Point will hardly take anyone by surprise this year since the Eagles, along with Leonardtown, Hungtingtown and Calvert, are all expected to contend for berths in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Girls Soccer Championship game on Oct. 24, and the Eagles, Raiders, Hurricanes and Cavaliers will likely be prominent throughout their respective region tournaments.
"We have a tough stretch of games coming up against Calvert, Patuxent and Leonardtown," Webb said. "That's where we're going to find out what we're made of this year. We have a lot of talent, but we're still pretty young. My one freshman, Carly [Dargo] could be among the best players in the conference over the next three years."