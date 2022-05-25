North Point High School graduate and current University of Tennessee freshman Bailey Davis proudly holds her medal and certificate after capturing a qualifying event at Belle Haven Country Club for the upcoming U.S. Women's Open at Pine Needles Golf Club in North Carolina June 2-5.
North Point High School graduate and University of Tennessee freshman Bailey Davis earned an automatic berth in the 77th U.S. Women's Open next week at Pine Needles Gold Club in North Carolina by finishing first in a qualifier at Belle Haven Country Club in Alexandria, Va.
Davis completed the one-day, 36-hole event (70-71-141) at Belle Haven one stroke better than current LPGA professional Sarah Kemp, and now the White Plains resident will have the chance to compete against the best female golfers in the world in the June 2 to 5 U.S. Women's Open at Pine Needles.
"I've won a number of tournaments over the years, but this was definitely my biggest win," Davis said in a phone interview one day after winning the qualifier. "It really meant a lot to me to be able to play that well with so much really on the line. I thought I played well the whole day."
Davis, who won three girls 4A/3A State titles during her playing days at North Point — one year was lost to the COVID-19 pandemic — admitted that she was nervous heading into the last hole at the qualifier. But she also noted she had executed well in all aspects of her game throughout the 36-hole event and executed her second trip to the 18th tee with the same approach.
"All day I thought I hit the ball well off the tees and I was able to get up and down with little difficulty," Davis said. "On most of the holes, I had the chance to putt for birdie and then tap in for par. When I got the final hole, I was a little nervous but I knew that all I had to do was be able to make a two-putt for par and I was going to win."
Davis, who competed in 10 tournaments and a total of 29 rounds during her freshman season at Tennessee, where she recorded one top-10 finish and a pair of top-25 finishes and an average score of 75 during those rounds, was already looking forward to competing in the biggest event of her young career to date.
"I've always dreamed of being able to play in major events on the women's tour," Davis said. "I'm excited about having this opportunity at such a young age. Last fall I thought I played really well, but I don't think I played as well during the spring. But I'm confident that I will be able to have a good sophomore season at Tennessee. But for now I can focus on getting ready for the U.S. Women's Open."