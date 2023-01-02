In the finale of the two-day James Chapman Memorial Tournament that it was hosting last week, the North Point High School boys basketball team got off to a promising start against Charles H. Flowers of Prince George's County and the Eagles owned a tepid, one-point lead at the intermission.

But after a gritty first half performance in which the two squads changed leads on nearly 10 occasions before the Eagles forged a modest 27-26 lead at the break, North Point's good fortunes simply unravelled in the third quarter. After the two teams were tied at 35-all with 4:47 left in the frame, Flowers closed out the quarter on a 21-0 run and eventually coasted to a 77-44 victory over North Point in a contest that appeared hardly destined for such a lopsided ending.


