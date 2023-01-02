North Point senior Zyon Cutchember launches a three-point field goal in the early stages of the third quarter of last Friday's game against Charles H. Flowers of Prince George's County. North Point led by one point at the intermission but the visiting Jaguars scored the last 21 points of the third quarter en route to a 77-44 victory over the Eagles in the second day of the James Chapman Memorial Tournament.
North Point High School junior Collin Farmer accepts the MVP plaque from Terry King after the Eagles were upended by Charles H. Flowers 77-44 in last Friday's finale of the two-day James Chapman Memorial Tournament that the team hosted.
Staff photo by Ted Black
In the finale of the two-day James Chapman Memorial Tournament that it was hosting last week, the North Point High School boys basketball team got off to a promising start against Charles H. Flowers of Prince George's County and the Eagles owned a tepid, one-point lead at the intermission.
But after a gritty first half performance in which the two squads changed leads on nearly 10 occasions before the Eagles forged a modest 27-26 lead at the break, North Point's good fortunes simply unravelled in the third quarter. After the two teams were tied at 35-all with 4:47 left in the frame, Flowers closed out the quarter on a 21-0 run and eventually coasted to a 77-44 victory over North Point in a contest that appeared hardly destined for such a lopsided ending.
"We're just not playing hard right now, especially on defense," said North Point coach Jimmy Ball. "I'm not making any excuses. We're not playing good defense. We were ahead at halftime and it was still a close game in the third quarter. We had done a good job on defense up to that point, but after that we stopped playing hard on defense. Now that 2022 is over, our focus on 2023 is going to be defense."
North Point's unraveling in the third quarter seemed contradictory to the initial course of the contest. Neither team led by more than three points in the first quarter and the two squads were actually tied on three different occasions before the Jaguars took a modest 10-9 lead into the second quarter.
Fittingly, North Point and Flowers were virtually inseparable through much of the second quarter as well with the teams changing leads five times and the Eagles leading by as many as four points twice before the Jaguars climbed back to within a single point at the intermission.
When the Eagles emerged from the break with a 27-26 lead and then three more lead changes ensured during the opening minutes of play in the third quarter, coaches, players and onlookers perhaps expected a dramatic conclusion. But after the Eagles' Collin Farmer hit a pair of free throws with 4:47 remaining in the third quarter to bring the hosts even with the Jaguars at 35-all, the plot changed dramatically.
Flowers closed out the third quarter on an improbable 21-0 run considering the two teams had changed leads nearly 10 times through the first 19 minutes of play. Staked to a comfortable 56-35 advantage heading to the fourth quarter, the Jaguars continued to create points off turnovers and stretched the final margin to 77-44 as reserves took the floor for the final 150 seconds of play.
North Point hosted the latest edition of the James Chapman Memorial Tournament while designated each of three brackets for late individuals whose absence was clearly missed by Ball. Chapman, Dwight Pettiford and James Ball, the father of the current Eagles' coach, could previously typically be found seated middle row, courtside, throughout the two-day event.
"It's hard to believe all three of those gentlemen are gone," said Ball, whose team will travel to Westlake this evening. "Mr. Chapman, Mr. Pettiford and my dad always sat together in that front row. Every time that I looked over there, I kept expecting to see them."