On the same day in which the St. Charles High School boys basketball team edged Osbourn in the middle stages of the DMV Tip-Off Classic at North Point High on Saturday, Thomas Stone outlasted St. Mary's Ryken in one of the morning contests, but both Westlake and North Point were upended in the last two games involving SMAC squads.
In the first of four games involving SMAC teams last Saturday at North Point, Thomas Stone edged St. Mary's Ryken 58-54 in a game that offered a bevy of genuine contrasts. Cougars' coach Dale Lamberth is in his 22nd year as the team's head coach and 35th year overall, while Ryken first-year coach Jamal Hulum is in the midst of his rookie season at the helm of the Knights.
While Stone got ample production from its starters and owned a comfortable 32-17 halftime advantage on Saturday morning, St. Mary's Ryken got two-thirds of its points from its reserves while making things interesting in the second half. The Knights dominated the second half and trimmed the margin to single digits entering the fourth quarter, but the Knights never enjoyed the lead in either half.
Stone got 22 points from Ty Woodland, while Derrek Bryson Brown and Jonas Agyeman added 17 points apiece. Woodland was named the game's Most Valuable Player and the Cougars connected on 25-of-42 free throws, while the Knights were 16-of-25 from the stripe as reserves Derrick Robinson and Khalib Norcome led the way with 19 and 14 points, respectively, in a losing cause.
While Stone and St. Charles narrowly prevailed in non-conference games on Saturday in the DMV Tip-Off Classic, both Westlake and North Point were eventually upended in their outings.
Westlake, the reigning 2A state champions, were upended by Friendship Tech 69-33, primarily due to a second-quarter drought, while host North Point fell to Frederick Douglass 50-34 due to a slow third quarter.
Westlake graduated its entire starting five players from its 2A state title team from last winter, but the Wolverines have held their own through the early stages of this season. Even on Saturday Westlake trailed Friendship 20-19 in the second quarter in the opening minutes of the second quarter at which point the game began to slip away from the Wolverines who were outscored 20-0 over the next five minutes.
"We graduated all of our starters, but we've been competitive in all of our games," said Westlake coach Ed Mouton. "We started off okay, but then we seemed to get stuck on 19. Even with a new starting five, I think this team can be very good."
While Westlake was eventually felled by a second-quarter drought in its loss to Friendship Tech, North Point stayed close with Douglass through the first half then lost contact with the visitors in the second half. In a contest pitting teams of identical Eagles mascots, North Point trailed 23-20 at the intermission then watched Douglass extend the advantage to 39-25 at the end of the third quarter.
"It's early in the season, but right now we're not playing hard," said North Point coach Jimmy Ball, whose team will host the annual James Chapman Holiday Tournament Dec. 29-30 that will also include SMAC squads Lackey, Huntingtown and Stone. "We've got time to figure it out. But we can't keep playing this way in January and February."