On the same day in which the St. Charles High School boys basketball team edged Osbourn in the middle stages of the DMV Tip-Off Classic at North Point High on Saturday, Thomas Stone outlasted St. Mary's Ryken in one of the morning contests, but both Westlake and North Point were upended in the last two games involving SMAC squads.

In the first of four games involving SMAC teams last Saturday at North Point, Thomas Stone edged St. Mary's Ryken 58-54 in a game that offered a bevy of genuine contrasts. Cougars' coach Dale Lamberth is in his 22nd year as the team's head coach and 35th year overall, while Ryken first-year coach Jamal Hulum is in the midst of his rookie season at the helm of the Knights.


