In the moments leading up to his 160-pound match with Chopticon's Logan Grimm on Tuesday afternoon, North Point High School senior Connor Huff nervously attempted to convince himself that he was simply participating in just another match.

In the final contest of the clash between the two squads on Tuesday afternoon, Huff punctuated the Eagles' 56-19 victory over the visiting Braves by recording a pin over Grimm in the waning seconds of the first round. Not only did Huff remain unbeaten for the season, the Eagles' senior notched the 100th victory of his wrestling career at North Point and did so despite losing an entire season to the COVID-19 pandemic.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews