North Point High School senior Connor Huff gains control of Chopticon's Logan Grimm in the first period of their 160-pound match on Tuesday afternoon. Huff would eventually pin Grimm in the waning seconds of the first round for his 100th high school victory.
North Point High School senior Connor Huff proudly holds a plaque and a poster after posting his 100th career wrestling victory as a member of the Eagles following his first round pin of Chopticon's Logan Grimm in their 160-pound match.
North Point High School senior Connor Huff proudly holds the banner denoting that he had just attained the 100th victory of his wrestling career with the Eagles following his first round pin of Chopticon's Logan Grimm on Tuesday.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
In the moments leading up to his 160-pound match with Chopticon's Logan Grimm on Tuesday afternoon, North Point High School senior Connor Huff nervously attempted to convince himself that he was simply participating in just another match.
In the final contest of the clash between the two squads on Tuesday afternoon, Huff punctuated the Eagles' 56-19 victory over the visiting Braves by recording a pin over Grimm in the waning seconds of the first round. Not only did Huff remain unbeaten for the season, the Eagles' senior notched the 100th victory of his wrestling career at North Point and did so despite losing an entire season to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I have to admit I was a little nervous before the match," said Huff, currently rated as the top 160-pound wrestler in the Maryland 3A classification. "I was trying to convince myself that it was just another match. I was trying not to think about the [100-win] milestone. I didn't realize everyone was going to make such a big deal about it with the banners. Once the match started it was like just another match. But when I finally pinned him it was such a relief."
Huff is among the reasons the Eagles are 21-2 and among the favorites to capture the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championship next month. Huff, who insists his focus beyond high school will likely evolve around developing a trade, became the 11th North Point wrestler to attain 100 victories and he will soon be joined in that category by fellow senior Aidan Rivenburg who is only two shy of that plateau.
"It's ice that we have a lot of talented guys in the lineup right after one another," said North Point coach Wilbur Leonard. "We have Gable [Pauole], Aidan, Connor then Dom Cady [170 pounds] and Dom Queen [182 pounds] and they'll get 100 wins soon. Connor was able to do it even though we lost a whole season [to the pandemic]. If it was not for that he might have broken the school record for wins."
While Huff's 100th victory sparked genuine fanfare among family and friends, the Eagles' senior remains grounded in his remaining goals this winter. A two-time SMAC champion and regional champion, Huff is still looking at garner his first state championship belt. He was third last year after reaching the semifinals and fifth as a freshman.
"It's nice to get this [100 wins]," Huff said. "But my main goal is to win the state title. I've won SMAC, I've been a regional champ but I have not reached state finals yet. Last year I got to semifinals and lost, so this year my goal is to go one step further. I really don't plan on wrestling in college. I need to take care of my body and start a career, maybe as an electrician. Today was a lot of fun with so many people here to see this. But I still have a lot of work left to do."