Nearly eight months after having their 2020 spring season nixed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, players and coaches from the North Point High School girls lacrosse team gathered on the practice field Monday afternoon already eager to compete next spring.
North Point head girls lacrosse coach Jimmy Ball, perhaps more recognizable on the bench as the coach of the Eagles’ boys basketball team each winter, admitted the audible aspects of the team’s 90-minute practices, which end this week, were just as appealing as watching his current group of players contend their various drills.
“When I heard that they were opening up the fall to have these spring sports practices, I was all in favor of it,” said Ball, whose daughter Jordan Ball is a senior on the squad. “When I got here the first day I realized what I missed the most is hearing the girls interact with one another. They needed that communication for their mental health as much as they need the conditioning of running and throwing.”
Jordan Ball headed into the spring of 2020 with a chance to attain 300 goals during her North Point career if she could have been able to complete a full four seasons with the Eagles. But with her junior season lost to the pandemic and her college playing days secured at Winthrop University in North Carolina, Ball has adopted less tangible goals for the 2021 season.
“Although I am mainly going to be an attacker in college, I want to focus more on improving my defense next season,” said Ball, who sports a 4.3 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. “I think there’s a lot less pressure on me now because I have already signed and I don’t have to worry about who is watching me play. My goals this year are all about making the team better and having the best season North Point girls lacrosse has ever had.”
Fellow North Point senior Lena DeFilippo is still in the midst of finalizing her college decision, but she is also focused on helping the Eagles embark on a memorable campaign in 2021. Spring sports are currently planned for early May through June 19, but that could certainly change. Like Ball, DeFilippo is simply hoping to have one final season at North Point.
“It’s been great just being able to see the other girls again,” said DeFilippo, who also plays for the Uproar Lacrosse Senior Team. “We’re all working to get better and stay ready for the spring season. It was tough not being able to play in the spring. But now I have some goals. I want to score 40 goals and collect 40 ground balls.”
Many of the other fields were quiet on Monday as the North Point spring sports teams have gradual, staggered practices throughout the week. Unlike Calvert County schools, North Point and their fellow Charles County spring sports teams can at least use their equipment during practices and other drills. But, in contrast to St. Mary’s County Schools, they will not be able to participate in intra-county scrimmages.
The three public high schools in St. Mary’s ended their altered spring practice seasons last week and moved right into an abbreviated fall sports season this week.
“It really didn’t matter to me if they could play any games this fall,” coach Ball said of the Charles team. “The main thing was just to be able to get them out on the field. Seeing them and hearing them interact with one another is the most important thing. I just want them to be ready for the spring season. I think nine of our 11 starters are going to be seniors, so this is it for them.”
St. Mary’s high schools announced this week that they would move the start date for winter sports up from Feb. 1, 2021, to Dec. 7, following the abbreviated fall season, after gaining approval from the Maryland State Board of Education.
